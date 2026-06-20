A 98-year-old voter at Iyin-Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Joseph Adu has said that late Premier of Nigeria’s then-Western Region, Obafemi Awolowo inspired his participation in political activities as an individual.

Mr Adu disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) after casting his vote at Ward 2, Unit 003 in Iyin-Ekiti on Saturday.

He said the late Awolowo was a courageous, principled politician with an unmatched affection for the welfare and wellbeing of the masses.

He said being an ardent follower of Awolowo’s party, the Action Group (AG), the impression about the leader of AG always attracted him to participate in elections.

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He noted that Awolowo earned enormous respect, recognition and confidence from the people, especially within the South West region because of his achievements.

Mr Adu, a farmer who expressed regret for not passing through formal education, said being an Awolowo supporter as a young man afforded him many socio-economic opportunities and benefits.

The nonagenarian said his adoration for Awolowo accounted for his resolve to ensure that all his children received the best education.

“The charisma and versatility of Awolowo was second to none. Though, I cannot read and write, I always followed Awolowo’s political programmes and campaigns through the radio and televisions.

“It was always a delight to see Awolowo campaigning in those days. His vision for a civilised and prosperous Nigeria was second to none.

“As a young man, I would travel far distances just to witness Awolowo’s campaign, that showed the level of my admiration for him then,” he said.

Mr Adu expressed regret for not taking advantage of Awolowo’s free education policy to become educated.

“Our parents were farmers so I was trained in that direction and that was why I engaged in farming till now,” he said.

Mr Adu, who expressed optimism that Nigeria would get better and stronger socially and economically, despite the challenges, said he would continue to exercise his franchise as long as he lives.

“I have confidence in the democratic system of governance since my childhood and as far as I have the energy, I will continue to do my part as a loyal and patriotic citizen,” he said.

When asked to compare politics of those years and now, Mr Adu said, “Politicians of the Awolowo’s era placed more priority on good governance.

“Campaign then was less of too much security involvement and you only needed to have good policies and programmes which will earn you good followership,” he said.

“Our present leaders are also trying their best, the job cannot be done at once, especially the issue of kidnapping and banditry is giving both the government and the governed a sleepless night.

“The problems have been compounded from one government to another and it is only through prayers and strong political will that we can come out of this challenges.

“I think, we citizens also have roles to support the government by exposing the bad elements amongst us so that those involved in this dastardly acts and their accomplices would be apprehended and punished,” he said.

(NAN)