The Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, has awarded a major contract for the construction and rehabilitation of the long-dilapidated access road linking the main road to Yankara New Extension in Faskari Local Government Area. Governor Radda made this known today during his visit to Faskari for an empowerment engagement. During the visit, the Commissioner for Environment, Hamza Suleiman Faskari, led the Governor to the affected road and briefed him extensively on its significance to the community, ahead of the commencement of construction works.

Governor Radda, while inspecting the road, was visibly disturbed by its poor and unsafe condition. He expressed concern that residents of Yankara New Extension had endured years of hardship due to the deplorable state of the route. He assured the community that the contractor would mobilize to the site immediately to begin full reconstruction.

The governor emphasised that the rehabilitation of the road is not merely a project but a crucial intervention aimed at restoring mobility, improving safety, and easing the daily burden of thousands of residents who depend on the access road. He reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to delivering people-centered infrastructural development across both urban and rural communities, ensuring that no part of the state is neglected.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Environment, Hamza Suleiman Faskari, explained that the road had deteriorated severely due to recurrent flooding during the rainy seasons, which submerged houses and washed away large sections of the route. This resulted in dangerous potholes, deep ditches, and erosion points that rendered the road nearly impassable during wet months.

The Commissioner, who commended Governor Radda for promptly approving the project, disclosed that the reconstruction work is valued at over one hundred and thirty-five million naira. He noted that the investment reflects the State Government’s commitment to safeguarding communities vulnerable to environmental and infrastructural decay. He added that the approved road project would bring lasting relief to residents, improve transportation, and strengthen economic and social activities across the area.

Those in attendance during the visit were the Member representing Kankara, Faskari, and Sabuwa Federal Constituency, Shehu Dalhatu Tafoki; the Principal Private Secretary to the Governor, Abdullahi Aliyu Turaji; as well as other senior government officials who accompanied the Governor.