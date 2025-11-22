The Taraba State Government has ordered the immediate deboarding of students in all public and private secondary schools, following heightened security concerns across parts of northern Nigeria.

The directive, announced on Friday, comes after a security review triggered by recent attacks on boarding schools in Kebbi and Niger states.

Officials familiar with the assessment told PREMIUM TIMES that the report placed boarding students among the most vulnerable targets amid the country’s ongoing insecurity.

Governor Agbu Kefas approved the measure as a temporary shift from boarding to day-school operations across the state.

In a statement, the Commissioner for Information and Re-orientation, Zainab Usman, said school principals and proprietors had been instructed to commence the deboarding process without delay and to notify parents and guardians accordingly.

Mrs Usman acknowledged that the decision may inconvenience families but said the state government is prioritising student safety as security agencies intensify wider interventions nationwide.

“This directive is a protective step taken in the best interest of every child in Taraba State,” she said.

The move places Taraba among a growing number of states quietly reconsidering boarding-school operations as attacks on educational institutions re-emerge in northern Nigeria.

Some security analysts who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES said more states may adopt similar measures if intelligence warnings persist.