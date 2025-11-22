Suspected members of Boko Haram insurgents have killed eight people during an attack in Warabe, a village in the Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

Seven of those killed were members of the civilian joint task force fighting the insurgents alongside the Nigerian military. They were in the bush hewing firewood when the terrorists struck them.

The insurgents also abducted three local hunters from the community and stole their weapons.

A Humangle report stated that the insurgents attacked the village on motorcycle while others advanced on foot, armed with machine guns and overpowering the local securities.

During the fierce exchange of gunfire, the terrorists used the phones of the slain hunters to call for reinforcements.

Three hunters were reportedly still missing and were feared to have been abducted by insurgents.

Warabe has no permanent military base, leaving the CJTF as the community’s primary line of defence.

The nearest military formation is in Pulka, about seven kilometres away, while Gwoza town lies roughly 15 kilometres from the village—distances residents say greatly slow response to such attacks.

The ambush has thrown Warabe into mourning, with families preparing to bury their loved ones as security forces launch a search operation for the missing and the attackers.

Local security challenges are further complicated by Warabe’s geography.

The Mandara Mountains, which stretch across Gwoza into Cameroon, provide Boko Haram fighters with natural hideouts and rugged footpaths for movement.

These mountain corridors allow militants to strike quickly, retreat into difficult terrain, and evade security forces—making repeated raids on remote communities possible even after nearly a decade of conflict.

The report said security agencies commenced investigation on the attack but official statement was still being awaited at the time of the press.

Nigeria is confronting a surge in deadly violence, with fresh attacks unfolding almost daily.

Just days ago, multiple soldiers, Civilian Joint Task Force personnel, and even a Brigadier-General were killed in separate terrorist incidents.

The insecurity spread further on Monday when bandits invaded the Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School (GGCSS) in Kebbi State, killing a staff member and abducting 25 students.

READ ALSO: Court jails Boko Haram leader linked to Kano killings 20 years

Barely 48 hours later, gunmen struck again—this time targeting a church in Kwara State, where they killed worshippers and kidnapped about 30 congregants.

Amid the escalating crisis, the Minister of Information Mohammed Idris said President Bola Tinubu has directed all security agencies to move to the “highest alert level,” as the government attempts to rein in the growing wave of attacks nationwide.