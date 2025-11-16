The Taraba State Governor, Agbo Kefas, says he will formally defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday, 19 November.

Mr Kefas disclosed this on Saturday while speaking with journalists during an inspection tour of renovation works at the Jolly Nyame Stadium in Jalingo.

He said his decision to dump the PDP was motivated by what he described as the need to secure Taraba’s future, insisting it was not driven by personal political ambition.

“On the 19th of November, I will officially transition from the PDP to the APC. This movement is about the destiny of the people of Taraba, and we are expecting many visitors for the ceremony,” the governor said.

Asked whether the defection followed negotiations or conditions set by the ruling party, Mr Kefas declined to provide details.

“My speech at the event will clarify the circumstances and allow residents to judge for themselves,” he added.

Mr Kefas’ planned defection adds to a string of high-profile exits from the PDP in recent months, deepening the crisis within the opposition party.

Earlier in November, Bayelsa State governor, Douye Diri, left the PDP for the APC after weeks of speculation, signalling a major political shift in the South-South.

His move followed similar defections by Delta State governor, Sheriff Oborevwori; Akwa Ibom governor, Umo Eno; and Enugu State governor, Peter Mbah, who joined the APC earlier in the year.

With Mr Kefas joining the ruling party, the APC will control 25 states across the federation, strengthening its political hold ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Mr Kefas’ decision also comes amid worsening internal tensions in the PDP, which on Saturday expelled several senior figures, including the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike; former Ekiti governor, Ayodele Fayose; and former PDP National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, at its national convention in Ibadan.