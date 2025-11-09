The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Akwa Ibom Command, has said that about 6,000 unclaimed driver’s licences are in its possession.

The State Sector Commander, Francis Ajatta, disclosed this during the 2025 “ember” months’ sensitisation campaign on Friday in Uyo.

Mr Ajatta said that out of the unclaimed numbers, about 1,000 had expired, as the owners did not come to collect them. He appealed to those who had applied for their driver’s licences to come forward for collection.

The sector commander, however, assured the people that the issue of unclaimed driver’s licences would be a thing of the past.

He disclosed that the organisation had activated plans to overcome the perennial challenges associated with delays in obtaining the driver’s licence.

“Our printing facility has been upgraded to print an average of 15,000 driver’s licenses daily.

“This production average will be increased to clear the backlog and stop further delay in the production of driver’s licences,” Mr Ajatta said.

Mr Ajatta called on drivers and all motorists to obey traffic rules and regulations during the “ember” months – the last four months of the year.

He reminded the people of the 2025 “ember” months campaign theme “, Take Responsibility for Your Safety: Stop Distracted Driving”, which reinforced the view that human factors are one of the major causes of road crashes.

The sector commander urged drivers to avoid speed-limit violations, driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, use of phones and other driver-related causes of road crashes.

While thanking the Akwa Ibom State government for providing good road infrastructure, he noted that it is a plus in tackling the occurrence of road crashes.

“I wish to state unequivocally that the issue of road carnages will be a thing of the past, should everyone of us decide to obey all road traffic rules and regulations,” he said.

In his remarks, Otu Umoessen, deputy state commander, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, warned drivers against drug abuse.

Mr Umoessen stated that driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol gives drivers a poor sense of judgment, as they would drive without observing road signs and obeying speed limits.

In his contribution, Ezekiel Japhath, the village head of Nnung Ukot Itam community in Itu Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom, urged drivers to see “ember” months as a festive period, not a time to cause road crashes.

He stressed the need for drivers to obey all road signs and remember their families while on the road.

Etim Inyang, chairman of the Foodstuffs Traders Association in Akwa Ibom, called on the FRSC to audit all bad federal roads in the state and present the same to the federal government for urgent intervention.

Mr Inyang argued that bad roads cause some road crashes.

(NAN)