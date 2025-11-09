Senator Ned Nwoko has said that his embattled wife and mother of two must go through rehabilitation over alleged drug addiction to safeguard her life and be in her right mind to raise her children.

He stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr Nwoko said his stance that the 25-year-old actress should pass through a rehab programme is because of a series of her alarming toxicology results.

According to him, his wife’s calm personality changed recently, and she was exhibiting violent and destructive behaviour, amidst recurrent health crises.

Mr Nwoko said he wanted the actress to raise her children in a healthy environment while teaching them responsibility.

He said going to rehabilitation would prevent her from having access to drugs while she completes her treatment process.

“I want her alive and healthy, not just for me, but for our children. We have two young kids together, and they cannot fight for themselves, and I’m going to fight for them by safeguarding their mother.

“Many people have died of drug overdose, and if anything happens to her now, what will I tell her children tomorrow.

“I have lived with this problem for eight good months, and on three occasions I had to carry her to Nizamiye hospital unconscious from a drug overdose, and you can go verify it,” he said.

Toxicology report

The lawmaker, who presented some toxicology results of the actress, said anybody who was advising her against proper medical care in rehab was her real enemy and that of her children.

He said the toxicology reports indicated several drugs were tested, with some showing high health toxic levels.

According to him, recent social media rants by Regina’s mother and siblings debunking drug abuse claims are mere baseless distractions.

He said, “That is why everybody has to calm down and join hands to save her, but she and her mother are in denial.

“If her mother and those supporting her really want to prove me wrong, let them arrange for her to visit any toxicologist of their choice; I will pay.”

He added, “Even if you interview me now, choose any toxicologist of your choice, here or even outside Nigeria and let’s confirm.”

Drug addiction

Mr Nwoko also responded to netizens’ reactions on the issue, with many asking what could push his wife into drugs, and while he did not pay attention early to her dealings.

According to him, his wife’s siblings, especially the elderly ones, who are supposed to be a good influence on her, lead her astray.

“I don’t think it is bad to trust her siblings and their friends around my wife, but her brother, Sammy and his friends have influenced her.

“Her close relations and friends that I trusted around her are the ones exploiting her resources to supply her with drugs, leaving her addicted. Imagine the pain of a husband trying to help his wife recover from an addiction, only to have the process sabotaged by her siblings and friends,” he said

According to him, “each time progress was made, they would undo it by smuggling in the same drugs she was fighting to give up, and now they’re shielding her away from receiving treatment.”

Dismay

The lawmaker expressed dismay on a recent social media post by his wife’s mother, that his son allegedly died in the United Kingdom from a drug overdose.

He said such a claim was an inhuman attack on the dead, as no autopsy showed that his son died from drug-related complications.

NAN reports that the lingering marital crisis between the couple came into the public eye when Regina Daniels accused the lawmaker of physically assaulting her.

She revealed that she could no longer endure the abuse in their marriage and announced that she was no longer interested in it.

However, her husband denied assaulting the actress and attributed her behaviour to substance abuse.

(NAN)