The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), FCT Command, said it arrested over 27,000 drivers for various road traffic offences between July and September.

The Sector Commander, Felix Theman, made this known during the 2025 ember months town hall meeting with the theme: “Take Responsibility For Your Safety: Stop Distracted Driving” on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Theman said that the theme was both timely and compelling, adding that it reminded the people that road safety was not only a shared responsibility but, more importantly, a personal one.

He said the engagement was aimed at sensitising stakeholders on their collective role in promoting a safe driving culture, particularly as vehicular movements increase towards the end of the year.

He also said that every driver, every passenger, every stakeholder, and indeed, every road user had a role to play to engender the needed safety that we all desire and cherish.

“Since I came on board in the last five months, we have evaluated crash trends in the city, identified major causative factors, and mapped out what must be done.

“We have also implemented key initiatives to ensure that impunity on our roads is not allowed to fester.

“Enforcement has been stepped up on overloading, driving against traffic, using the phone while driving, beating traffic lights, and many other dangerous behaviours inimical to our collective existence.

“In the last quarter, between July and September, we arrested over 27,000 drivers for various violations. The majority of these offences revolve around the issues highlighted above,” he said.

Mr Theman said that while enforcement had increased, the corps was equally conscious that advocacy and public enlightenment were key to promoting safer road use.

He stated that the corps had engaged several stakeholders, including transport unions, in its efforts to enhance road safety nationwide, noting that ensuring road safety requires a collective commitment.

“Despite all we are doing, there is still adequate room for our collective improvement. We need the buy-in and cooperation of all road users.

“We must collectively accept the challenge to make our roads safer through open discussions, advocacy and meetings like the one we are having today,” he said.

He called on transport unions and fleet operators to ensure regular driver training, strict monitoring, and full compliance with safety standards.

(NAN)