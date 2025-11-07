At midday, Presiding Officers (POs) and Assistant Presiding Officers (APOs) from various polling units arrived in significant numbers to complete deployment formalities.

Several buses designated for conveying personnel and election materials to their respective locations were also stationed within the premises.

Officials from different wards were observed sorting and sharing sensitive materials to POs under a supervised and structured process. Items such as ballot papers, result sheets and other essential documents were crosschecked before release to ensure accountability and accuracy.

The distribution progressed in a calm and orderly manner, with INEC officials directing movements and attending to each ward sequentially. There were no reported delays or disruptions at the time observers monitored the process.

The security landscape around the LGA headquarters remained peaceful. Police officers and other uniformed personnel maintained a steady presence, providing crowd control and safeguarding election materials.