President Bola Tinubu on Friday received the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The Sultan, who is also the President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), held a closed-door meeting with the President.
The visit came a few days after President Tinubu met with the Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Diocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, in a similar engagement aimed at promoting religious harmony.
Although details of the discussion were not made public, the meeting was believed to have focused on strengthening interfaith understanding and advancing national unity and development.
The meeting followed recent remarks by US President Donald Trump, who threatened action against Nigeria over alleged anti-Christian attacks.
The Sultan later joined the President for the Juma’at prayer at the State House Mosque, where the Imam, Abdulwaheed Abubakar, urged Nigerians to support the government’s peace and security initiatives.
He described peace as a prerequisite for both individual growth and the nation’s overall development.
(NAN)
