President Bola Tinubu on Friday received the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

‎The Sultan, who is also the President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), held a closed-door meeting with the President.

‎The visit came a few days after President Tinubu met with the Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Diocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, in a similar engagement aimed at promoting religious harmony.

‎Although details of the discussion were not made public, the meeting was believed to have focused on strengthening interfaith understanding and advancing national unity and development.

‎The meeting followed recent remarks by US President Donald Trump, who threatened action against Nigeria over alleged anti-Christian attacks.

‎The Sultan later joined the President for the Juma’at prayer at the State House Mosque, where the Imam, Abdulwaheed Abubakar, urged Nigerians to support the government’s peace and security initiatives.

‎He described peace as a prerequisite for both individual growth and the nation’s overall development.

