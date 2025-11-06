The Senate at plenary on Thursday confirmed the nomination of Kingsley Udeh for appointment as Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the confirmation of Mr Udeh, who is the current Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice in Enugu State, followed his screening by the Committee of the Whole.

Mr Udeh, while responding to questions from senators, said given his strong background in research and academics, years of governance experience, and as a developmental expert, he would add value to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

According to him, he will serve the country diligently if sworn in as a member of the Federal Executive Council.

President of Senate, Godswill Akpabio, after the confirmation, said, “Udeh is a suitable choice for ministerial appointment.

“Let me thank Mr President for the nomination of Dr Kingsley Udeh.

“He appears to be fit and proper to be a minister; he has acquitted himself as a well-bred Nigerian child, acknowledging his parents.

“I hope he will bring his wealth of experience to add value to the federal cabinet and realise the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President.”

President Tinubu nominated Mr Udeh to replace Uche Nnaji, who resigned recently as minister of innovation, science and technology, following a PREMIUM TIMES investigative report exposing how he forged his degree and NYSC certificates.

(NAN)