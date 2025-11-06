Nigerian carrier Air Peace has launched direct flights from Abuja to London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports, becoming the first Nigerian airline to operate non-stop services from the nation’s capital to the two major UK gateways.

In a statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday, the airline said the development would enhance passenger convenience and deepen trade and cultural ties between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

Air Peace said return fares on the Abuja to London route start from N1 million. The service offers “generous baggage allowances” and connections from major Nigerian cities through Abuja.

“Passengers travelling from London can now reach Lagos, Port Harcourt, Enugu and Kano on a single ticket,” the airline added.

Air Peace Chairman Allen Onyema described the new routes as fulfilling the airline’s vision.

“From our first flight, we promised to tell a different story about Africa — one of pride, excellence and connection,” Mr Onyema said. “The Abuja–London service represents opportunities for trade, tourism and easier, more affordable travel for Nigerians.”

Cultural partnership in London

Air Peace partnered with Mainland BlockParty (MBP) to mark the launch of its London “Last Daze of Summer” festival held at LDN East. Festival attendees participated in a social media promotion offering a return ticket from London to Abuja in December.

MBP founder, Tobi Mohammed, said the collaboration underscores the growing global influence of Nigerian music and youth culture.

“We’re taking the energy of the Nigerian youth scene to London, where many in our community live and create,” he said.

The festival featured Red Bull 3Style UK Champion DJames and Nigerian artiste, Zlatan, delivering what organisers described as “the unmistakable energy of Lagos” to the UK.

Background

The Abuja to London service formally commenced in October when Air Peace operated an inaugural direct flight from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport to Heathrow Airport.

A statement in October from the Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Tunde Moshood, said the minister, Festus Keyamo, led passengers on the maiden flight on 26 October.

Mr Moshood recalled that Mr Keyamo had pushed for explicit reciprocity under the Nigeria–UK Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA), insisting in an August 2024 letter to the UK Secretary of State for Transport, Louise Haigh, that a Nigerian airline be granted slots at Heathrow and Gatwick.

Speaking at the inaugural flight, Mr Onyema praised the minister’s intervention. He cited past policy decisions, including removing a four per cent FOB charge on airline imports, as evidence of improved support for local carriers.

Mr Keyamo said the Abuja to London breakthrough aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s directive to strengthen indigenous airlines and correct decades of imbalance.

“More than 100 Nigerian airlines have collapsed over 40 years,” he said. “Our mandate is to support the growth and competitiveness of local operators. International airlines have flown into Nigeria for nearly 90 years without our carriers fully participating under our BASAs. Today, that changes.”

He said improved access to Heathrow and Gatwick reflects the federal government’s commitment to boosting aviation capacity and projecting Nigerian carriers on global routes.

New aircraft to support operations

In September, Air Peace announced it had added a Boeing 777-200ER to its fleet ahead of the 26 October and 28 October launch dates of the Abuja–Heathrow and Abuja to Gatwick flights. The aircraft has 312 seats, including 26 business class suites.

The airline said the expanded fleet would improve long-haul connectivity and provide passengers with enhanced comfort and service.