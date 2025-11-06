‎President Bola Tinubu says his administration is committed to defeating terrorism, assuring that the federal government is intensifying diplomatic engagements with the international community to ensure security across the country.

‎Mr Tinubu said this on Thursday at the Council Chamber, State House, Abuja, shortly before presiding over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

‎The president’s remarks came on the heels of the recent designation of Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” by US President Donald Trump.

‎“The most important thing is that despite the political headwinds and fears among our people, we will continue to engage with our partners.

‎“The task ahead is immense. We are engaging the world diplomatically, and we assure all Nigerians that we will defeat terrorism in the country,” he said.

‎The president said his administration remained focused on peace, unity and progress of the nation.

‎“The task ahead is immense, but we are resolved to move forward with unity and purpose, guided by renewed hope, an agenda to build a prosperous, inclusive and resilient Nigeria,” Mr Tinubu said.

