President Bola Tinubu says his administration is committed to defeating terrorism, assuring that the federal government is intensifying diplomatic engagements with the international community to ensure security across the country.
Mr Tinubu said this on Thursday at the Council Chamber, State House, Abuja, shortly before presiding over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.
The president’s remarks came on the heels of the recent designation of Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” by US President Donald Trump.
“The most important thing is that despite the political headwinds and fears among our people, we will continue to engage with our partners.
“The task ahead is immense. We are engaging the world diplomatically, and we assure all Nigerians that we will defeat terrorism in the country,” he said.
The president said his administration remained focused on peace, unity and progress of the nation.
“The task ahead is immense, but we are resolved to move forward with unity and purpose, guided by renewed hope, an agenda to build a prosperous, inclusive and resilient Nigeria,” Mr Tinubu said.
(NAN)
