The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Sunday Aneke, has charged senior officers of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to rededicate themselves to operational excellence.

The NAF Director, Public Relations and Information, Ehimen Ejodame, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Mr Ejodame stated that Mr Aneke, an air marshal, gave the charge during his maiden strategic meeting with Branch Chiefs and Air Officers Commanding on Thursday in Abuja.

He quoted the CAS as saying, “The hopes of millions of Nigerians depend on how well they perform their roles.”

The CAS said the session was convened to take a hard look at the nation’s security challenges and reposition the service for greater efficiency, professionalism and safety in operations.

He added that “the aspirations of millions of Nigerians rest, in part, on how effectively we carry out our duties.

“Mr President has given clear directives, and those directives will be implemented to the letter. The time for action is now, and we will deliver.”

Mr Aneke said the air force stood at a defining moment where its performance could shape public confidence and influence the tempo of the national security environment.

He described the meeting as “a call to purpose”, adding that his leadership would be anchored on professionalism, discipline and accountability.

He added that NAF’s focus would revolve around operations and safety, backed by modern logistics, technology and effective administration.

“This is about putting square pegs in square holes. The NAF needs leaders who can deliver, and I believe we have the right team to take us to the next level,” he added.

The CAS told the commanders that Nigerians were watching with hope, not fear, and that every mission flown, every operation planned, and every engagement executed must reflect the service’s renewed commitment to excellence.

He said frank and solution-driven deliberations during the meeting had produced actionable strategies that would deliver measurable impact in the field.

He assured Nigerians that the Air Force would continue to work closely with sister services and security agencies to confront terrorism and other internal security threats while protecting civilian lives.

“Protecting civilians and preventing collateral damage will remain a defining hallmark of our professionalism,” he said.

The CAS expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu “for his leadership and confidence in the Nigerian Air Force”, pledging to align the service’s operational goals with the President’s vision for a safer and more prosperous Nigeria.

(NAN)