A young lady, identified as Oluwaseun Adebayo, has been rescued by the Ondo State Police operatives after kidnappers forced her into a vehicle and drove away to an unknown destination.

Police spokesperson, Olayinka Ayanlade, said the lady was abducted at Welluwelu 2, along Oda Road by four persons riding in an unregistered Toyota Camry (Muscle) at about 6.30 p.m.

He said the rescue was made possible after “a Good Samaritan” notified the police that four young men, driving an unregistered Toyota car, had forcefully abducted a lady and were heading towards the Shoprite Roundabout in Akure.

“Acting swiftly on the intelligence, police personnel from the Command immediately mobilised, strategically blocked the suspects’ route, and successfully intercepted the vehicle, leading to the arrest of all four assailants and the immediate rescue of the victim.

“Subsequent investigation revealed that the victim, identified as Adebayo Oluwaseun, was abducted along Weluwelu Street, Ilekun, Oda, and was being taken to an unknown destination before the prompt intervention of the operatives,” he said.

Mr Ayanlade said the timely coordination between the alert and the rapid response of the police proved pivotal in foiling what could have become another tragic case of abduction.

“In continuation of the investigation, the unregistered Toyota Camry (Muscle Camry) used by the suspects has been recovered as an exhibit, while all four suspects remain in custody as discreet inquiries continue to uncover further details surrounding the incident,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, lauded the operatives’ swift response and equally appreciated the vigilant member of the public whose timely information aided the success of the operation.

He emphasised that such collaboration underscores the growing trust between the police and the people, which is a key pillar of modern policing.

On Wednesday, the Ondo State Security Network (Amotekun Corps) announced it arrested a man spying for kidnappers in the state.

READ ALSO: Court orders police to halt tagging Sowore as wanted person

The corps stated that the man’s primary assignment was to alert kidnappers whenever Amotekun operatives were approaching.

Also, the police last week apprehended five suspected kidnappers in Amurin, within the Owo-Ifon axis.

They were reported to have been terrorising residents in the state through their activities.

The suspects were identified as Friday Monday, Ashimi Wahab, James Odina, Ibrahim Idris, and Prince Areeh.