Nigeria’s strength has always been its unity in diversity. The recent outrage, solidarity, and awakening of our collective consciousness in response to Trump’s comments are proof that the Nigerian spirit, though tested and scarred, is not broken. Perhaps, it takes a storm to remind people of the calm they can create together.

The true Nigerian spirit is beginning to sprout after the US President Donald Trump designated Nigeria as a country of particular concern and doubled down with his “guns-a-blazing, stop all aid, and wipe out the Islamic terrorists” rhetoric, calling for America to take seriously “this genocide of Christians in Nigeria.” While the violence, carnage, and killings in Nigeria are undeniably unacceptable, Trump’s utterances have sent ripples through the nation.

He reportedly instructed his Department of War “to prepare” to attack in a “fast, vicious and sweet” manner to stop the terrorist thugs if the Nigerian government “continues to allow the killing of Christians.” Whether his planned action targets only the terrorists or something broader, this is Trump’s most significant comment on Nigeria since President Tinubu assumed office, and it has sent shivers down the spine of many Nigerians. Understandably so, given America’s antecedents in its interventions in countries such as Iraq, Libya, Syria, North Korea, and Vietnam, where its so-called rescue missions left behind agony, blood, and destruction.

Iraq, under Saddam Hussein, America’s erstwhile ally, was accused of harbouring weapons of mass destruction. That allegation became the rallying cry for a senseless war that caused countless deaths and unimaginable devastation, and the loss of almost one million lives. In Libya, determined to achieve regime change, America invaded, toppled, and killed Muammar Gaddafi. The country has never known peace or stability since.

One of the direct consequences of Libya’s destruction is the proliferation of arms and ammunition across the Sahel, which laid the foundation for insurgency in Nigeria. Boko Haram and its offshoots began their rampage by attacking Christians and churches, killing clerics, and bombing mosques. Despite the best efforts and sacrifices of Nigeria’s military, who have lost countless lives on the frontlines, the government’s inability to bring perpetrators to justice allowed the insurgency to spread to the North-Central region. Banditry soon followed, adding another dangerous dimension to the already dire Boko Haram-induced security crisis.

It is a pity, though, that it took Trump’s provocation to jolt us into rediscovering our love for one another, to remind us that we can fight, disagree, and still unite when confronted by a common threat. Somehow, it took Trump to ignite a patriotic fervour in us, an opportunity to forge internal cohesion in the face of external affront and dangerous labelling.

Nigeria has thus endured years without peace. The country’s deep-seated divisions: religious, ethnic, and regional, have long been exploited by politicians eager to weaponise existing sentiments for political gain. These fault lines have now metamorphosed into a conflagration pitting Christians, who feel Muslims have not done enough to stop extremist violence, against their Muslim compatriots, even though both communities are victims of the same insecurity. Unfortunately, the international narrative has largely focused on the killing of Christians – an angle Trump has now latched onto.

If Trump’s proposed military strike were guaranteed to target only terrorists, perhaps Nigeria would benefit. But such interventions, even with the best of intentions, inevitably bring unpalatable collateral damage. Hence, it is wise for Nigerians to come together to resist Trump’s biased narrative. Encouragingly, that seems to be happening. With the exception of a few who still echo Trump’s views, there now appears to be a broad consensus condemning his characterisation of Nigeria. Notably, even those who previously amplified claims of Christian victimisation, including President Tinubu and Femi Fani-Kayode, have joined in rejecting Trump’s stance.

Ironically, those who once looked to America as a saviour are now denouncing its interference. It seems we have walked, or rather worked, into a trap of our own making. Yet, the overwhelming condemnation of Trump’s comments, the sincerity of our unity despite occasional disagreements, and our renewed determination to support the government in defeating insurgency all testify to our resilience and the unyielding Nigerian spirit I mentioned earlier.

As for Trump, he must realise that Nigeria is far greater than his narrow, reductionist vision of it. If he truly means well, he should help us fight insurgency in all its forms, not along religious lines. For many Nigerian families that include both Muslims and Christians, would Trump save one brother and kill the other in the name of protecting his “cherished Christians”?

Still, much remains to be done. Insecurity cannot persist for over fifteen years without consequences; without sponsors being named, prosecuted, and punished. It is unacceptable that no major figures have been held accountable or imprisoned for enabling such destruction. Security, when politised, leaves all with bloody noses.

Muslim organisations must also take greater responsibility by condemning and criminalising extremist actions committed in the name of Islam. Those who kill under the guise of defending the faith should be publicly denounced and brought to justice, in line with the Qur’an’s respect for human life. It is never too late to do what is right, and we can start today.

Zainab Suleiman Okino chairs Blueprint’s Editorial Board. She is a syndicated columnist and can be reached via [email protected]