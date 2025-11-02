Counter-terrorism police are involved in an investigation into a mass stabbing on a train in eastern England, which left nine people suffering with life-threatening injuries.

A man with a large knife is believed to have been shot with a Taser by police after going on a bloody rampage on a high-speed train after it left Peterborough station in Cambridgeshire.

British Transport Police (BTP) said two people have been arrested over the stabbings, which happened on the 6:25 p.m. (1825 GMT) train service from Doncaster to London King’s Cross on Saturday.

“Officers immediately attended Huntingdon station alongside paramedics.

“Armed police from Cambridgeshire Police boarded the train and arrested two people in connection to the incident who have been taken to police custody.

“Ten people have been taken to hospital with nine believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries. One is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. There have been no fatalities.

“This has been declared a major incident and Counter Terrorism Policing are supporting our investigation whilst we work to establish the full circumstances and motivation for this incident.”

BTP Chief Superintendent Chris Casey said: “This is a shocking incident and first and foremost my thoughts are with those who have been injured this evening and their families.

“We’re conducting urgent enquiries to establish what has happened, and it could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything further.

“At this early stage, it would not be appropriate to speculate on the causes of the incident.

“Our response is ongoing at the station and will be for some time. Cordons are in place and trains are not currently running through the area, and there are also some road closures.

“I thank the public for their patience and their cooperation this evening which has already greatly assisted our policing response. We will update you again as soon as we have more information.”

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the incident as “deeply concerning” and urged people to follow police advice.

READ ALSO: Trump threatens to deploy US military to Nigeria over false genocide allegation

Witnesses have spoken of seeing a man with a large knife and passengers hiding in the toilets to escape the rampage, The Times newspaper reported.

One told the paper there was “blood everywhere” and people were getting “stamped” on by others as they tried to flee.

The witness said: “I heard some people shouting we love (you).”

The Sun newspaper said another witness described the attack as “like something from a film,” adding: “It was a terrible scene, really violent.”

The attack is understood to have started shortly after the LNER train left Peterborough station.

(PA Media/dpa/NAN)