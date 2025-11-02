Troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have recorded significant successes in the ongoing counter-terrorism operations, killing several terrorists and securing key locations across Borno and Adamawa States between 25 and 31 October.

The Media Information Officer, Sani Uba, a lieutenant colonel, in a statement on Saturday, said the operation thwarted multiple terrorist attacks, destroyed logistics networks, and prevented planned assaults on civilian communities.

Mr Uba said the operations demonstrated the troops’ determination to maintain pressure on terror groups and deny them freedom of action.

According to him, troops on 25 October foiled an attempt by terrorists to attack Kukawa Town with a Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED).

The explosive-laden vehicle, engaged with rocket-propelled grenades, was later destroyed by a T-55 tank, averting a potential tragedy.

“A 10-year-old girl who sustained minor injuries during the incident received prompt medical attention at a nearby facility.

“In another operation, troops working with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) discovered and safely neutralised three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) along the Dikwa–Ajiri axis, preventing possible disruption of major supply routes.

“Similarly, on Oct. 29, troops of 192 Battalion (Main) in collaboration with the CJTF conducted an ambush in the Gwoza–Limankara area, neutralising two terrorists and recovering bicycles and food items used for logistics support by the insurgents.”

On 30 October, troops of 202 Battalion, supported by members of the Volunteer Force, executed a successful night ambush along the Bama–Konduga Main Supply Route, engaging terrorists attempting to cross from the Gezuwa axis towards Sambisa Forest.

“The insurgents fled in disarray after coming under heavy fire,” he said.

Mr Uba added that troops of the 232 Battalion (Tactical), operating under Operation Strangulation, intercepted smugglers conveying a drum of petrol and two motorcycles used for illegal transportation at Fillin Ball and Sebore in Mubi South Local Government Area of Adamawa.

He said the suspects fled on sighting the troops, abandoning the items which were taken into custody for further investigation.

The theatre spokesman said the troops of 144 Battalion and Sector 4 Special Forces, acting on credible intelligence, arrested five suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP collaborators at Sabon Gari village in Madagali Local Government Area.

According to him, the suspects were identified as Musa Mohammed (38), Gambo Musa (17), Mallam Mohammed (17), Abu Danjuma (27) and Umar Banna (26).

“Recovered items included a desert camouflage uniform, a round of 7.62mm x 54mm ammunition, and 50 wraps of Indian hemp found in an abandoned hut. Preliminary investigations are ongoing.

“Throughout the period, the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI provided close air support through precision strikes and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, which enhanced ground troops’ effectiveness and battlefield awareness.

“A follow-up exploitation conducted in the early hours of October 31 led to the recovery of one AK-47 rifle with a magazine containing eight rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 90 rounds of linked 7.62mm x 54mm ammunition, four bicycles, and the corpse of a neutralised terrorist. No casualty was recorded on the part of own troops,” he added.

Mr Uba said the Military High Command had commended the troops for their gallantry, professionalism, and commitment to restoring peace and stability in the North East.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the military to the total defeat of terrorism and insurgency, stressing that ongoing operations would continue to focus on dismantling terrorist cells, blocking their supply routes, and protecting vulnerable communities.

(NAN)