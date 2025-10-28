The Kwara State Government says it completed 84 roads and related projects between April and September to accelerate infrastructure development and economic growth across the state.

The Assistant Press Secretary, Ministry of Works, Abdulquadri Ahmed, disclosed this in a statement issued in Ilorin on Tuesday, citing data from the Commissioner for Works, Abdulquawiy Olododo, who briefed journalists during the third-quarter inter-ministerial press briefing.

According to the statement, the projects span urban and rural areas and cover 76.5 kilometres. “These include road construction, rehabilitation, and interlocking, aimed at improving connectivity, reducing travel time, enhancing safety, and reshaping communities across the state,” Mr Ahmed quoted the commissioner as saying.

He added that 48 kilometres of roads are currently under construction, while 52 kilometres have been newly approved, signalling continued progress in the coming months.

The statement also said the Kwara State Road Maintenance Agency (KWARMA) has intensified palliative works to make existing roads more motorable, while the State Fire Service has received new tools, upgraded communication systems, and advanced training to strengthen emergency response and protect lives and property.

Mr Ahmed further noted that the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) drives rural road improvements and upgrades agricultural markets across all senatorial districts to boost economic activities and rural livelihoods.

He quoted Mr Olododo as saying, “These achievements reflect our commitment to modernising infrastructure in line with the Governor’s vision for a more connected and economically vibrant Kwara. With over 384 kilometres of road projects completed or ongoing since the inception of this administration, Kwara is steadily transforming into a more connected, business-friendly, and resilient state.”

The government says the infrastructure push forms part of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s Urban Renewal Agenda, which aims to promote inclusive development and social progress across the state.