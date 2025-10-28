The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) over alleged misappropriation of millions of dollars in development and sponsorship funds received from the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) between 2015 and 2025.

This followed a motion of urgent public importance raised by Adedayo Adeshola (APC, Lagos) during Tuesday’s plenary, presided over by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen.

The motion called for the Committee on Sports to scrutinise the financial activities and project implementation records of the football governing body over the past decade.

Questionable handling of FIFA grants

Mr Adeshola, in his presentation, recalled multiple financial controversies that have trailed the NFF over the years.

He cited the handling of $1 million FIFA support funds released to the Federation to prepare the Super Eagles for the 2002 World Cup, alleging that the money was not properly accounted for.

He further noted that between 2015 and 2025, the NFF received over $25 million in developmental grants from both FIFA and CAF with little or no tangible outcomes to justify the huge inflows.

“In December 2016, FIFA sent an audit query to NFF, over the misappropriation of the $1.1 development grant to NFF, and it was reported that $802,000 dollars lacked proper documentation, prompting the former sports minister, Solomon Dalung, to order an independent audit and ask NFF to account for the disbursements,” Mr Adeshola said.

Unfinished stadium projects, poor facilities

The lawmaker referenced a recent trending report on social media alleging that the NFF spent $1.2 million to construct a stadium in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi state, which, upon inspection, was found to be substandard and not compliant with international standards.

Mr Adeshola added that despite repeated audits, probes, and even investigations by the EFCC and ICPC into NFF’s financial operations, there has been little accountability or reform.

Call for fresh investigation

The Lagos lawmaker urged the House to act decisively to prevent further mismanagement, especially with the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and World Cup playoffs approaching.

He said, “With another African Cup of Nations around the corner and the World Cup playoffs waiting in the wings involving our national team, the Super Eagles of Nigeria, there is a need to take decisive action to stop further misuse of public funds by the leadership of NFF.

Mr Adeshola urged for the creation of a special ad hoc investigative audit committee, rather than assigning the probe to the existing House Committee on Sports, citing public concerns over the committee’s perceived inefficiency.

Debate

Before putting the motion to a vote, Speaker Abbas Tajudeen questioned whether a new ad hoc committee was necessary when a standing committee already oversees sports matters.

Responding, Mr Adeshola maintained that “the sentiment on the streets and on social media” shows a lack of confidence in the existing committee’s ability to conduct an impartial probe.

However, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu opposed the call for a new committee, arguing that doing so would undermine the mandate and morale of the current House Committee on Sports.

“We must be cautious not to weaken our standing committees by frequently creating ad hoc ones for issues that already fall within their purview. The Sports Committee under its new leadership has shown energy, diligence, and results,” Mr Kalu said.

He, therefore, moved an amendment that the investigation be referred to the existing House Committee on Sports instead of a new ad hoc body, a position that was later adopted by the House.

Resolution

After deliberation, the House resolved to mandate the Committee on Sports to investigate all funds received by the NFF from FIFA, CAF, and other sources from 2015 to date.

It also resolved to invite the NFF leadership, past and present, to appear before the committee with records of funds received, disbursed, and projects executed.

The committee is also expected to recommend measures to enhance transparency, accountability, and restore public confidence in the NFF’s management of football affairs.