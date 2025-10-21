The Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese (APC, Benue), has warned the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) against joining the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in its ongoing strike, saying such action could jeopardise ongoing reforms in the education sector.

Mr Agbese said the reforms, being implemented by the Minister of Education, Maruf Alausa, were already yielding positive results and needed time to stabilise.

His remarks followed the four-week ultimatum issued by the NLC to the federal government to resolve outstanding disputes with university-based unions or face joint industrial action.

NLC President, Joe Ajaero, had at a press briefing in Abuja on Monday, warned that the Congress would “activate all necessary instruments” if the federal government failed to conclude negotiations with the tertiary education unions within the stipulated time.

The warning comes amid renewed agitation by ASUU over unmet demands, including withheld salaries, funding shortfalls, and unfulfilled agreements with the government.

However, speaking to journalists after Tuesday’s plenary, Mr Agbese appealed to the NLC, ASUU and other stakeholders to show restraint and allow the education system to recover from years of disruption.

“In developed countries, when a government begins to perform well in certain sectors, citizens usually give it some time; a holiday of sorts, to observe and consolidate on the progress made. That is what we need to do now for the education sector,” he said.

The lawmaker urged the unions to support, rather than sabotage, the “bold and far-reaching” reforms initiated by the Minister of Education, aimed at repositioning Nigeria’s education system for global competitiveness.

Mr Agbese highlighted several initiatives under Mr Alausa, including reforms in university administration, efforts to improve funding transparency, and the promotion of research, innovation and digital learning.

He said the government had increased the annual admission capacity in tertiary institutions from 750,000 to one million students, while harmonising tuition policies through the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) to ensure fairness and accessibility.

The deputy spokesperson described the launch of the Nigeria Education Sector Renewal Initiative (NESRI) Roadmap as a major step toward transforming the sector, alongside the implementation of the Students Loan Scheme, which he said had expanded access to higher education for students from less privileged backgrounds.

Mr Agbese also cited the World Bank–supported Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) project as another milestone under the minister’s leadership. The programme, he said, provides conditional cash transfers, upgrades school facilities, and equips adolescent girls with life and digital skills to overcome social and economic barriers.

According to him, these initiatives are beginning to yield visible results and should not be derailed by another round of industrial action.

“As stakeholders, we must see ourselves as part of the Nigerian project. Strikes have never solved our problems; they only make matters worse. These issues can always be brought before the National Assembly, where there are mechanisms for dialogue and intervention,” he said.

Mr Agbese added that the current Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen, “understands the struggles of the academic community” and is always ready to intervene when necessary.

He urged ASUU to move beyond what he called “the same old formula” of repeated strikes and instead adopt a constructive approach by contributing ideas that could strengthen education policy and governance.

“The worst hit each time ASUU goes on strike are the poor teachers’ children and those from low-income homes who attend public schools,” he lamented.

“The Honourable Minister himself understands these challenges because he has lived through them. That is why we must give him the support needed to complete these reforms.”

Mr Agbese reaffirmed the commitment of the National Assembly to act as a bridge between the government and education stakeholders, ensuring that disputes are resolved through dialogue rather than confrontation.

“Our doors are open. Let’s work together to strengthen the system instead of shutting it down,” he added.