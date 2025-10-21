The Kwara State Government says it has invested significantly in sports infrastructure over the past six years, including the renovation of the Pa Gabriel Ladipo Indoor Sports Hall, which reportedly cost over N2 billion.

The Executive Chairperson of the State Sports Commission, Bola Magaji, disclosed this during a media tour of facilities at the George Innih Stadium, Ilorin, by members of the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kwara State Council, at the weekend.

“This indoor sports hall alone has gulped over N2bn. Government has also invested in the football field, tennis court, squash court, etc. Not many sectors have enjoyed much support like sports from His Excellency AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq in the last six years,” Mr Magaji said.

“If he’s not leaving any legacy but for what he has done here, it’s a legacy that anybody who wants to beat it will have to work hard. Just like his predecessor Major George Innih. They were the one who built this place. I don’t think there can be any government in Nigeria that can put this type of edifice again because of the cost.

“His Excellency has done a lot for us here. Right from the road, the field, the buildings and the paintings. He did not only do that, a lot of our athletes have been sponsored to travel outside this country. There was a six-year-old boy from Offa who had done wonderfully well. You can imagine a six-year-old boy went to play Scrabble in Nigeria and he won among 180 other athletes. That’s not going to be possible if not what the governor has done.

“We have among us as well those who have gone to represent Nigeria in Cairo in squash. We have among us those who have represented Nigeria in the Olympics and won Olympic medals. It has not been so very easy before. That is the first medal in badminton in the whole of Africa coming from this state,” he added.

Mr Magaji said the Kwara State Stadium Complex now supports at least 32 different sports, making it one of the most comprehensive facilities in the country.

“The entire sports complex now supports at least 32 different sports, all housed within a single facility except golf. No stadium in Nigeria has all these in a single location.

“I’ve been doing sports representing Kwara State as far back as 1965. There’s no stadium I have not been to. You can’t compare it to Lagos Stadium. You can’t compare it to the Adamasingba Stadium in Ibadan or National Stadium in Abuja.

“Abuja has package A and package B. The package A and package B does not even have what we have here. Our own is concentrated on a spot. You can do all the sports here apart from golf which you have to go out for,” he said.

According to Mr Magaji, the government has also extended its investment in sports facilities to other parts of the state, with ongoing reconstruction of stadia in Offa and Lafiagi to create a more inclusive sports system.

On the impact of the government’s spending, Magaji said the state’s position in national sports competitions has improved markedly.

He noted that Kwara’s ranking at the National Sports Festival has risen from 23rd to 5th place in recent years.

“The Governor has given us all the necessary encouragement, financially, morally, and that’s why we are doing this. So once again, I thank His Excellency for considering this. Some of our athletes who have left the state before are now eager to return to Kwara because the Governor has changed the face of sports in the state,” he said.

Mr Magaji said the government’s policy to reward athletes with N1 million for gold, N500,000 for silver, and N300,000 for bronze medals has also motivated better performance. Coaches and team officials receive bonuses, and cars have been presented to some top-performing athletes, including those with disabilities.

On the Kwara Football Academy (KFA), Mr Magaji commended the recent renovation of its hostel, dining hall, and clinic, saying the upgrades have improved conditions for the students.

Students of the academy also expressed satisfaction with the improved facilities and training environment.

Hassan Abdullahi, a student, said: “I love football. I have started playing football from the age of seven, and I chose KFA because it is one of the best academies in Nigeria. That is why I’m here.”

Another student, Saad Ahmad from Kano, said: “KFA is one of the best in West Africa. This is my sixth year here, and they take good care of us. They have good staff. Good rooms. We have a good water system, electricity and medicals