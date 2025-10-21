The complete lineup for NECLive 2025 has been unveiled. It reveals an unprecedented gathering of Nigeria’s most influential creative industry leaders, including gospel artiste Akinade Ibioye, popularly known as Gaise Baba, singer Timi Dakolo, and socialite Bukunmi Adeaga, better known as KieKie.

The top creative industry leaders will converge on the Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, on 28 November 2025 to discuss Nigeria’s creative industry.

Moreover, this year’s edition will feature MultiChoice Nigeria CEO John Ugbe, X3M Ideas founder Steve Babaeko, and FilmHouse Group co-founder and Group CEO Kene Okwuosa, a trio leading a roster of over 40 industry titans who will drive conversations around the theme “Powering Africa Through Creative Enterprise.”

Additionally, other vibrant and key voices that will feature at this year’s conference are broadcasting icon Funmi Iyanda, CcHUB Managing Director Ojoma Ochai, filmmaker and educator Chris Ihidero, and media entrepreneurs Yinka Obebe, Fisayo Fosudo, Jide Taiwo, and David Adeleke, alongside rising filmmaker Nora Awolowo.

They will be joined by other creative industry trailblazers, including Moses Babatope, Chichi Nwoko, Shaibu Husseini, Audu Maikori, and Colette Otusheso, with music and entertainment figures such as Timi Dakolo, Bukunmi Adeaga (KieKie), and Akinade Ibioye (Gaise Baba) bringing star power to the stage.

Other creatives

Other creatives who will be featured include Obi Asika, Qudus Onikeku, Yolanda Okereke, Moliehi Molekoa, Iretomiwa Akintunde-Johnson, Njideka Akabogu, and Yinka Ijabiyi, who will share unique perspectives on the intersection of culture, commerce, and creativity.

Speaking on NECLive 2025’s creative industry lineup, Ayeni Adekunle, NECLive Founder and Convener, said the complete list reflects Nigeria’s creative industry and economy.

“This lineup represents the full ecosystem of Nigeria’s creative economy. From the CEOs making multi-billion naira decisions to filmmakers breaking box office records, from the tech innovators building platforms to the traditional custodians preserving culture, everyone shaping our industry’s future will be in the room,” the NECLive convener, Mr Adekunle, said.

Also, legendary comedian Tee A returns for a record eighth time to host NECLive alongside award-winning TV personality Bolanle Olukanni.

Meanwhile, the AMVCA-nominated documentary filmmaker (God’s Wives) and founder of the Olukanni Legacy Foundation will co-anchor the event with Nigeria’s stand-up comedy pioneer, steering a day filled with crucial industry conversations.

NECLive



Organised by Nigerian Entertainment Today and the Africa Creative Foundation, NECLive 2025 brings together an unparalleled mix of media executives, filmmakers, music leaders, tech innovators, government officials, and investment experts, all focused on charting the future of Africa’s $4.2 billion creative economy.

Since its inception in 2013, NECLive has consistently tackled key challenges in Nigeria’s creative industry, including infrastructure deficits, limited funding access, weak intellectual property protection, and poor distribution networks. These issues have slowed growth despite the sector contributing 2.3% to Nigeria’s GDP, valued at over $4.2 billion annually.

With Nollywood ranking as the world’s second-largest film industry by volume and Afrobeats dominating global airwaves, NECLive 2025 arrives at a pivotal moment.

The conference seeks to convert cultural momentum into sustainable economic power through policy advocacy, practical solutions, and strategic partnerships.

Over the past nine editions, NECLive has hosted over 500 industry experts, attracted more than 100,000 participants, reached audiences in 50 countries, and facilitated over 1,000 deals and partnerships.

Folu Storms, Hero Daniels, Seyitan Atigarin, Kolapo Olapoju, and Tomiwo Ojo will moderate the panel sessions.