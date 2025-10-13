The Ekiti State Government on Monday disbursed N2 billion to 800 retirees to defray the backlog of gratuity arrears.

It said that with the disbursement, it has expended N14.6 billion on gratuity in the last three years.

It added that N25 billion has also been paid as pension to the retirees in three years.

The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, disclosed this in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, while presenting cheques to the 800 retirees, who retired from service in 2015 and 2016.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Mr Oyebanji, who was represented by his deputy, Monisade Afuye, said his administration has kept to the promise he made during electioneering to make elders happier in line with his vision.

He said the administration in 2024 paid out N1.3 billion gratuity arrears, and that he promised to upscale the amount, which is now reflected in the N2 billion disbursement.

The governor maintained that as of September 2025, there were 10,106 retirees on the state pensioners’ payroll, whose pensions are being paid regularly and timely.

He said part of the efforts to enhance the welfare include the approval of a N20 million upward review of the monthly pension across board for all categories of pensioners.

Mr Oyebanji assured that his administration would increase the tally of payments and cover more mileage in 2026, with prudent management of resources and prioritisation of government expenditures.

“I wish to note that through disciplined financial management and unwavering commitment, government has paid a sum of N25,967,151,534.89 as pension since I took over the reins of administration of this State in October 2022, while N1,140,943,594.38 was paid as arrears of pension.

‘Also, in gratuity payment, we have so far disbursed N7,600,000,000.00 to State Pensioners. With additional payment of N2,000,000,000.00 being paid today, from 2022 to date, this government has achieved a cumulative gratuity payment of N9.6 billion to State Pensioners.

“By implication, under this administration, all 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016 state retirees would have been paid their gratuity in full. Under the Contributory Pension Scheme, a total sum of N183,868,625.40 was disbursed to 159 retirees between 2022 and 2025,” he said.

The governor said he was ha was happy to pay the pensioners, stressing that as a son of a retired father, he understood the anxiety and uncertainty that greets every retiree.

“I am more than sure that you are all excited to be here today. Let me tell you that you cannot be happier than I am today. One of the things that makes me happy as governor is seeing that I am in a position to wipe away the tears of others.

“As a son of a retired father, I understand the anxiety and uncertainty that greets every retiree as they retire. The news of many people marking time on the queue for many years before earning their gratuity can be very traumatic.

Commending Mr Oyebanji for his preference for a welfarist programme, the Head of Service, Folakemi Olomojobi, described the payment as a fulfillment of the governor’s promise to alleviate the sufferings of pensioners and make lives more rewarding for the retirees.

The Chairperson of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in the state, Kolapo Olatunde, his counterparts in the Trade Union Congress, Omotola Farotimi, and Joint Negotiating Council, Oluwafemi Ajoloko, saluted Mr Oyebanji for changing the sordid narrative of the past by alleviating the sufferings of the retirees through prompt payment of all entitlements.

Speaking for the beneficiaries, Oladapo Akinola and Adejoke Omoseebi, said the payment represented the governor’s third-year gift for the pensioners, adding that the N14.6 billion gratuity payment in three years was outstanding and confirmed his empathy for the elders.