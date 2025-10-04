Medical experts have called on Nigerian men to embrace vasectomy and other safe and effective contraceptive options.

The experts said that this would help to promote Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) and family planning, and protect against Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs).

They gave this advice at the Hangout 2.0 organised by Marie Stopes International (MSI) Reproductive Choices, an NGO on Saturday in Abuja.

Joseph Adewale, an Obstetrics and Gynaecologist, who spoke on myths and misconceptions around contraceptives, stressed the need for male involvement in family planning.

Mr Adewale said that men had left the responsibility of contraception to women for too long despite the availability of safe and simple procedures designed for them.

“There is a lot of myth, misconception and misinformation around contraceptives as well as other reproductive health services.

“Men have been shying away from this for a long time and pushing all the responsibility on women. However, male involvement is the new charge that we have,” he said.

According to him, vasectomy offers men a reliable alternative to condoms and other methods of contraception.

“Vasectomy does not affect your sexuality, in fact, it increases libido and virility, allowing you to enjoy intimacy with your partner without the fear of unplanned pregnancies,” he said.

He said that the procedure did not affect the male reproductive system but only prevents the release of sperm during ejaculation.

“It is painless, lasts about 15 to 20 minutes, and you are out of there. It is a very easy procedure,” he said.

Mr Adewale encouraged more awareness and education on male contraceptive options, stressing that shared responsibility between men and women was key to effective family planning and population control.

Kingsley Odogwu, Director Clinical Services, MSI Reproductive Choices, said that the event was aimed at creating more awareness, especially amongst young people, on adopting healthy lifestyle and SRH

He said that the organisation would be conducting free screening and examination on STI, hepatitis, cervical cancer, and pregnancy planning, among others to promote the health of the public.

“We want to increase awareness, bringing to the fore the common problems that young girls and women, including men, face as relates their sexual and reproductive health.

”Some of these ailments can be existing without you necessarily knowing, and it is only through screening that you are able to get them,” he said.

He emphasised the need for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), vulnerable groups and other marginalised persons to have access to SRH services for their overall well-being, quality of life, and sustainable development.

Also Esther Hindi, National Coordinator, Association of Women Living with HIV/AIDS in Nigeria (ASWHAN), emphasised the need for consistent SRH awareness, especially among young people.

Ms Hindi was represented by Halima Abdullahi.

She said that the sensitisation exercise would teach the public, especially youths, on protecting themselves against STI, unplanned pregnancies and adopting healthy lifestyle.

Khadija Ibrahim, a participant at the event, commended the organisation for the initiative, which she said had empowered her on right choices to make when she gets married.

Also, Ola Matthew, another participant described the engagement as an eye opener on SRH and necessary steps to prevent contracting STI or unplanned pregnancy.

Other highlights of the events were sensitisation on SRH, health check and screening, question and answer session, distribution of family planning kits, gift items, games and aerobics.

(NAN)