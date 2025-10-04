The Nigeria Police Force has responded to reports of a Federal High Court order directing it to maintain the status quo in the ongoing legal battle over enforcing the tinted glass permit.

In a post on X on Saturday, the force spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the police have not yet been served with the court’s order.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Inibehe Effiong, a human rights lawyer, disclosed on Friday that the Federal High Court in Warri, Delta State, ordered the police and the Inspector-General of police (IGP) to suspend the enforcement of the tinted glass permit across the country.

According to Mr Effiong, the court ordered the police and the IGP to maintain the status quo and “respect judicial processes pending further proceedings in the matter.”

The court issued the interim order during a hearing on an ex-parte motion in Suit No. FHC/WR/CS/103/2025 instituted by John Aikpokpo-Martins against the IGP and the police.

In the order, seen by PREMIUM TIMES, the court refused to restrain the police from enforcing the tinted glass permit, but ordered it, the IGP and other parties in the suit to maintain status quo pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

Justice H.A. Nganjiwa granted the plaintiff leave to serve the originating summons on the police and the IGP through substituted service. The case was adjourned until 16 November for the hearing of the motion on notice.

Kunle Edun, SAN, and six other lawyers represented plaintiff.

No official notification

Responding to the Friday post by Mr Effiong, Mr Hundeyin said the police had yet to receive the order.

The police spokesperson shared excerpts of the court order, noting that the plaintiff’s three main injunctions against the policy were refused, while the court ordered all the parties to preserve the status quo pending the next hearing on October 16.

“While we have not been officially served the court order you’re making reference to, let me, in the meantime, show point number eight (of the same order) since you left that part out and focused only on point number six. Nigerians deserve a complete picture, not a skewed one.”

Similar suit by NBA

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) instituted a suit against the IGP on 5 September over the tinted glass permit policy, describing it as unlawful and a violation of Nigerians’ fundamental rights.

Responding to the NBA, Mr Hundeyin said the NBA’s position was misleading and “an attempt to cast aspersions on the image, integrity, and lawful operations of the force”.

In its 1 October letter to the IGP, the NBA pointed out that the legality of the tinted glass policy is a subject of litigation at a Federal High Court in Abuja. The NBA told the IGP that “the Nigeria Police, as a law enforcement agency, should know better not to be lawless.”

The enforcement of the tinted glass permit was initially billed to take off on 1 June, but was shifted to 2 October.