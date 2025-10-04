The Athena Centre for Policy and Leadership will present a report on Monday reviewing Nigeria’s electoral commission, INEC’s electoral technology in the last 10 years.

The report is titled, “Innovation in Electoral Technology (2015–2025): Gains, Gaps, and the Road Ahead.”

The centre will also launch the Athena Electoral Observatory (AEO), a new platform dedicated to tracking and analysing Nigeria’s elections.

“For over two years, the Athena Centre has established a reputation for conducting rigorous post-election audits, providing independent analysis that has shaped the debate on electoral credibility and reform,” the statement said.

The centre stated that the launch will also bring together politicians, INEC officials, civil society organisations, and security agencies.

The Report

The centre noted that the report draws from three pre-event workshops held in September with political parties, civil society organisations, INEC, and development partners.

It also integrates findings from a nationwide opinion poll conducted by NOI Polls, offering fresh citizen perspectives on electoral technology and trust ahead of the 2027 elections.

Athena Electoral Observatory

The Athena Centre will also launch the Athena Electoral Observatory (AEO), a platform that will monitor Nigeria’s elections and election technology, track global and regional innovations in electoral practice, provide evidence-based assessments of reforms, and deliver independent, citizen-focused insights into Nigeria’s democracy.

“The Athena Electoral Observatory will serve as Nigeria’s independent lens on elections— objective, evidence-based, and citizen-focused,” the statement added.