Nigerian singer Adekunle Kosoko, popularly known as Adekunle Gold, first caught the nation’s attention in 2014 with his breakout single “Sade. ” The heartfelt highlife cover set him apart as an artist unafraid to blend tradition with tenderness.

Since then, he has carved a lane defined by originality, cultural depth, and an ever-evolving sound that bridges Yoruba roots and global appeal.

Over a decade later, the singer returns to where it all began with Fuji, his sixth studio album, a project he describes as “my greatest work yet.” Announced on 12 September 2025 and released on Friday, the album captures the essence of the music he grew up on, fusing Fuji and Sakara influences with the sleek polish of Afrobeats.

Across 15 tracks, Fuji feels like both a homecoming and a celebration of growth. Adekunle Gold builds on the success of his earlier albums — Gold (2016), About 30 (2018), Afro Pop Vol. 1 (2020), Catch Me If You Can (2022), and Tequila Ever After (2023) — crafting a sound that’s richer, more introspective, and deeply rooted in culture, love, and self-belief.

Before the album’s release, Adekunle Gold dropped “Bobo” and “Coco Money,” which have garnered over four million streams on Spotify since then.

Other songs on the album are Big Fish, Don Corleone, Believe, My Love is The Same, Love is An Action, Many People, Attack, Only God Can Save Me, Laila, Oba, Simile, I’m Not Done, and Obimo.

Fuji

Adekunle Gold opened the album with the old Yoruba Sakara music genre and then switched to an Afrobeat style to trace his journey from his ‘small fish’ days to the ‘Big Fish’ era.

He boasted of his legitimate means to wealth but prays never to become a small fish. “I work for my shit, Mio gbowo Bourdillon/Owo mi rere funfun ne ne.”

Moving forward, in “Don Corleone,” Adekunle Gold displayed a bold, upbeat track that celebrates confidence, success, and style. Mixing Yoruba vibes with global swagger, he portrayed himself as a powerful, self-assured “Godfather” who owns his lane with charm and authority.

“Get up and dance to my new dimension/You know I’m a bad musician/Araba style oh boy I’m the standard easy/Big fish ẹja nla nla.”

More so, with a vibe cropped from Yoruba gospel singer Ayefele, the ‘Sade’ crooner, used “Many People,” an upbeat, self-assured anthem, to celebrate growth, success, and divine grace.

With vibrant energy and catchy rhythms, he reflects on overcoming struggles, enjoying blessings, and embracing the confidence that comes with hard work and faith.

In full energy, he sang, “Ẹmi Mimọ save my soul/Mo lo mo bọ, mo tun wa lọ Dubai/Energy full body ma danwo, kai/Many many many people say/Ẹja nla no be small fish o.”

“Oba”, a sole track by Adekunle Gold on the album, is a reflective and empowering track celebrating self-worth, resilience, and personal growth.

With melodic Afrobeat rhythms, it blends gratitude, ambition, and confidence, portraying Adekunle as a “king” navigating life with purpose and pride.

“Attack” by Adekunle Gold, featuring Cruel Santino, Mavo, and Tkay Maidza, is a vibrant party track that blends Afrobeat with hip-hop energy.

The song celebrates confidence, sensuality, and freedom on the dance floor, with playful lyrics and rhythm.

Upbeat tempo

‘Bobo’ is a smooth, upbeat anthem that Adekunle Gold, Lojay, and Shoday use to emphasise the importance of wealth, confidence, and living for a man who guarantees life without stress.

The song blended playful slang with luxury references to celebrate financial success and self-assuredness while reminding listeners that money brings comfort and respect.

“Confetti, make the money spray/Daddy showkey, lo n jo galala/Mo fe lo n wo nla, bi Jim Ovia/Let me call the money exchanger.”

The song created a feel-good jam vibe about enjoying life the easy way. “Money no dey bring happiness (eko), orin ati joo/When Dekunle jam coco money, o pari wo je, oh my God/Poverty mentality go make you feel like you see enjoyment na lavish.” The singers sang.

Adekunle Gold, in “Coco Money”, gave a vibrant, money-themed anthem celebrating hustle, wealth, and financial freedom. “My money be like coco money/Say na everything I ko-ko-ko/K’owo pe o, k’owo pe/Bitch, better have my money (ah-ah-ahn),” the singer said.

With its catchy beat and confident lyrics, the song reinforces Adekunle’s persona as a successful, self-made star who values hard work and luxury living.

Love

“Believe” celebrates deep affection, commitment, and the joy of finding genuine connection, capturing the warmth of love that feels pure and unbreakable. “Got me feeling like I don manya o/Can’t believe that you’re mine/Though I walk through the walls of your fire/See my heart and my feet e no tire.”

He confessed his imperfect nature and expressed his disbelief at being a lover with such an affectionate partner.

“My Love Is the Same” by Adekunle Gold is a tender song about love and sacrifice. Opening with a sweet exchange with his daughter, Adekunle Gold showed his struggle on the road while assuring that his love never changes for his family.

“Home is all I desire/Ṣiṣẹ, ṣiṣẹ, wowo/Chasing another dollar/I just want to do better/Better than my papa.” He signed out on the song with a moment he shared with family, a prayer-song convo that included a baby voice and a melodious woman’s tone in the background.

In “Love Is an Action,” Adekunle Gold shares a soulful reflection on the effort and vulnerability that come with real love. The singer blends emotion with rhythm. He expresses how deeply he gives in relationships, even when it isn’t equally returned, showing that true love is proven through action, not words.

“Wetin I no do (Do for love)/Do for love (A fool for love)/I tried everything (Do for love)/But it’s not enough (A fool for love).”

“Lailo” is a song Adekunle Gold uses with a smooth, slow tempo to express love and celebrate devotion and admiration for his lover. It highlights a deep, affectionate connection, portraying the subject as an irreplaceable angel and muse in his life.

“Obimọ” by Adekunle Gold is a sweet, romantic song expressing deep love and devotion. With heartfelt lyrics and smooth rhythm, it portrays the kind of essential affection where life feels incomplete without the one you love. “Obi m o, o pọ sẹyin, my bebe (o pọ sẹyin)/Obi m o, everything for my baby/If I never see you/Mi o maa le jẹun”

Hope

“Simile”, which means to rest upon in Yoruba, is a soulful track about seeking guidance and support. Adekunle Gold, Soweto Gospel Choir, and 79th Element blended heartfelt lyrics with gospel harmonies, expressing a plea for strength and hope. “I’m at a crossroads. I’m out of my depth now. Show me where to go. I feel like a letdown.”

“I’m Not Done” by Adekunle Gold and Robert Glasper is a reflective track about chasing dreams and never giving up. It emphasises perseverance and ambition despite life’s challenges.

“Only God Can Save Me” by Adekunle Gold and Davido is a fun, upbeat track about temptation and indulgence.

It highlights the challenges of fame and women’s desire and keeps a catchy Afrobeat vibe. “Only God can save me/How do I look away when these fine girls want me/Yeah yeah, Life is worth living/Something must kill a man Baba ṣa maa ṣọ mi/Baba ṣa maa ṣọ mi.”

Adekunle Gold’s album is full of love, hope, and honesty. Its instrumentals have an accurate tempo, ranging from old Sakara days to recent Afrobeats sounds. The album proudly describes the singer’s life, growth, and success. The songs are easy to feel and show his true story through smooth, heartfelt music.

Ratings: 8/10

