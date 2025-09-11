The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced progress in its ongoing recruitment exercise, disclosing that 286,697 applicants have been shortlisted to sit for the second stage of the process.

A nationwide Computer-Based Test (CBT) has now been scheduled for between 14 and 21 September 2025.

According to a statement Wednesday by the Service’s National Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Maiwada, the recruitment drive commenced with a public advertisement published in national newspapers on 27 December 2024.

The exercise aims to fill 3,927 vacancies across the Superintendent, Inspectorate, and Customs Assistant cadres, in line with Nigeria Customs Service’s mandate to strengthen manpower capacity and improve service delivery.

Mr Maiwada, an assistant comptroller of customs, revealed that the Service received 573,523 applications during the initial phase.

After rigorous documentary screening, he said, nearly half of the applicants were cleared to participate in the upcoming CBT.

“The second stage of the exercise will be conducted online, reflecting the Service’s commitment to transparency, accessibility, and fairness,” he said.

The Nigeria Customs Service said the CBT is strictly computer-based and must be taken on either a laptop or desktop computer equipped with a webcam and a full-screen display. The system is not compatible with mobile phones.

A facial verification process will be required at login, hence candidates have been advised to maintain a neat appearance to avoid recognition issues.

The Service also cautioned that the CBT application is highly sensitive to noise, body movements, and other distractions.

“Candidates must remain fully focused throughout the test’s duration, as excessive movement, whispering, or background interference may result in automatic logout. Switching between windows during the test will be flagged as malpractice and may lead to disqualification,” the statement read.

To help applicants prepare, the Nigeria Customs Service has arranged a mandatory pre-test exercise, scheduled two days before the main CBT. Two separate links will be sent to shortlisted candidates — one for the practice session and another for the actual exam.

Candidates applying for the Superintendent Cadre (Level 8) will be required to undergo an additional CBT in a later phase of the recruitment process, a provision not applicable to those in the Inspectorate and Customs Assistant cadres

Reassuring stakeholders, the Service said the recruitment exercise remains strictly merit-based and transparent. Successful candidates will be notified of subsequent stages through official NCS communication channels.

“The NCS will not request any form of payment from applicants and will not conduct recruitment activities on social media platforms,” Mr Maiwada said, urging candidates to rely solely on verified official platforms for authentic updates.

He quoted the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service as reiterating the organisation’s commitment to fairness and professionalism in the recruitment exercise, noting that the process was designed to attract the best-qualified candidates to strengthen Nigeria’s Customs operations.