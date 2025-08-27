Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has denied saying that the state government would pay monthly stipends to applicants who are unsuccessful in the ongoing recruitment into the state’s civil service.

Ekerete Udoh, the spokesperson to Mr Eno, stated this in a press release he issued on Wednesday in Uyo.

The Akwa Ibom State Government is currently recruiting people to fill 3,000 vacancies in the state civil service, including the education and health sectors. The recruitment is computer-based, and the governor has vowed to ensure transparency and fairness.

“Our attention has been drawn to false reports circulating on social media claiming that Governor Umo Eno, in his speech during the Grand Finale of the Town Square Meeting/Empowerment for Etinan Federal Constituency, held at Ikot Edibon, Nsit Ubium Local Government Headquarters grounds, on 23 August 2025, promised to pay ₦50,000 monthly stipend to applicants who were not successful in the ongoing civil service recruitment exercise.

“We wish to state categorically that the information is false and totally misleading,” Mr Udoh said in the press release.

He said neither Governor Eno nor the state government announced or considered any payment of monthly stipends to unsuccessful applicants.

“Every individual who applied for the advertised civil service vacancies through the official Employment Portal will be duly shortlisted to take a computer-based test (CBT)

“Only applicants who successfully pass the CBT will be invited to the next phase of the recruitment process, which is the oral interview,” he added.

However, Mr Udoh said the Akwa Ibom State Government has a provision elsewhere to financially support the state’s youths.

“As part of the government’s youth empowerment programme, every youth registered on the Arise Employment Portal is entitled to a one-time ₦50,000 grant, regardless of whether they applied for (the) civil Service vacancies or for any other job opportunities advertised on the portal.

“This grant is distinct from the civil service recruitment exercise and must not be misconstrued as compensation for unsuccessful candidates,” the spokesperson said.

High unemployment rate

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported Governor Eno as saying that 15,000 residents of the state had applied for the 3,000 vacancies in the state’s civil service.

The unemployment rate in Akwa Ibom remains high, with the state government being the highest employer of labour in the oil-rich state. The state government pays N80,000 as the new minimum wage to its workers.

To address the unemployment challenge, the state government has been training the youth to learn new skills and has been giving out grants to support young entrepreneurs.