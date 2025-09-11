The Lagos State Police Command says it has arrested a man who paraded himself as the “Obi of Lagos” along with three accomplices, disrupting a plan to unveil a N1.5 billion “palace” in Amuwo Odofin area of the state.

In a statement posted on X on Wednesday, the command’s deputy spokesperson, Babasuyi Oluseyi, identified the principal suspect as 65-year-old Chibuike Azubike, an indigene of Obodoukwu in Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State.

He was arrested alongside 57-year-old Chibuzor Ani, 65-year-old Martins Nwaodika, and 41-year-old Ikechukwu Franklin Nnadi.

According to the police, intelligence revealed that the suspects planned to unveil a prototype of a purported Palace of Obi of Lagos State and celebrate an Ofala/new yam festival on Saturday, 13 September, at Apple Hall, Amuwo Odofin.

“Acting on this information, the police promptly sealed off the venue in order to forestall any breach of the peace and to protect unsuspecting members of the public from being misled,” Mr Oluseyi said.

He added that tactical teams, including the Eko Strike Force, were deployed to ensure the event did not hold.

An invitation card obtained by the police described the programme as the unveiling of the “N1.5 billion Palace of Obi of Lagos State and the celebration of the first Ofala/new yam festival.”

The Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, urged residents to be vigilant against impostors who exploit revered cultural institutions for personal gain.

He said such actions are illegal under the Obas and Chiefs Law of Lagos State (2015) and capable of disturbing public order.

The police said investigations into the suspects’ activities are ongoing and that they will be charged to court.

Unrecognised titles

Disputes over unrecognised titles have been a recurring issue in Lagos. State law does not recognise the Eze Ndigbo title, which is sometimes claimed by Igbo community leaders.

According to the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, parading oneself as an Eze Ndigbo without recognition is punishable by up to two years in prison under the Obas and Chiefs Law (2015).

Earlier, the Lagos State Government arraigned Frederick Nkemdilim Nwajago, the self-styled Eze Ndigbo of Ajao Estate, on terrorism charges after he was accused of parading himself as a traditional ruler without state approval.

The South East Council of Traditional Rulers has also advised against the use of such titles outside Igboland.

The state government is currently reviewing the Obas and Chiefs Law to modernise traditional governance and address abuses of chieftaincy titles.

Also, the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice Lawal Pedro (SAN) said in June that the reforms aim to strengthen respect for traditional rulers while aligning the institution with contemporary governance.