Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to inclusive governance as the state concluded its 2026 citizens’ budget engagement in Ilemona, Oyun Local Government Area, on Thursday.

Speaking through his Deputy Chief of Staff, Olubukola Babalola, the governor said the initiative was designed to ensure that the state’s fiscal plan reflects the genuine needs of its people.

“This engagement ensures that every voice, whether from our farmers, traders, artisans, youths, or traditional institutions, is heard and considered in shaping our fiscal priorities,” the governor said in a statement signed by Deputy Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mashood Agboola.

The exercise, which began on 26 August in Kwara North and continued on 2 September in Kwara Central, was concluded in Kwara South with the participation of lawmakers, traditional rulers led by the Olupo of Ajase-Ipo, Oba Ismail Alebiosu, government officials, party leaders, women groups, students, and other stakeholders.

Governor AbdulRazaq highlighted the administration’s strides in infrastructure, healthcare, job creation, agriculture, and education, attributing the progress to feedback and ideas gathered from past engagements.

“For a budget to be effective, it must reflect the true needs and aspirations of the people. Planning for the people without the people is planning to fail,” he said.

The traditional rulers, represented by the Olupo of Ajase-Ipo, expressed full support for the administration, commending its people-oriented programmes. “On behalf of the traditional rulers in the Kwara South Senatorial District, I have been mandated to say loud and clear that this institution is 100 per cent in support of this government,” Oba Alebiosu said.

The governor urged residents to sustain their partnership with the government, stressing that collective participation is vital to achieving inclusive and sustainable development in the state.