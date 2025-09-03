The Vice-Chancellor of Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK), Sa’adatu Liman, has hosted the newly elected Executive Committee of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), NSUK chapter.

According to a statement released by the university’s information and protocol unit on Tuesday, the meeting, held at the vice-chancellor’s office, focused on strengthening collaboration between the institution’s management and the academic union to drive sustainable development.

Mrs Liman, while congratulating both the incoming and outgoing executives, acknowledged the challenging nature of ASUU’s struggles but expressed optimism that mutual cooperation would yield positive results.

“With the cooperation between the new members of the executive committee and the university management, all hurdles can be overcome,” she said.

The vice-chancellor urged the new leadership to discharge their duties with integrity, adding that unity between ASUU and management would enhance efforts in sourcing grants, securing philanthropic partnerships, and fostering innovation.

Also speaking at the meeting, the ASUU zonal coordinator for the North-central zone, Al-Amin Abdullahi, commended Mrs Liman for what he described as her “dedication to the union’s growth within the NSUK chapter and across the entire zone.”

He reiterated that ASUU remains a strategic partner in the university’s developmental agenda.