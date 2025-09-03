Humanity is currently faced with the choice of war or peace, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday at a massive military parade showcasing China’s newest stealth jets, tanks, and ballistic missiles in a choreographed display of strength involving thousands of participants.

The parade was held to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

The event had many world leaders in attendance, including Russia’s Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. However, Western leaders were conspicuously absent.

Multiple news media reported that China’s 70-minute parade featured helicopters carrying large banners and fighter jets flying in formation.

It ended with the release of 80,000 peace doves and colourful balloons.

Mr Xi rode in an open-top limousine to inspect the troops and advanced weapons, while greeting the more than 20 world leaders in attendance.

According to Reuters, during the event, Mr Xi often chatted with the Russian and North Korean leaders, with whom he sat as troops and equipment were displayed during the parade.

Speaking at the parade, Mr Xi said the world is at a point where it must choose between peace and war.

“Today, humanity is again faced with the choice of peace or war, dialogue or confrontation, win-win or zero-sum,” he told the crowd of more than 50,000 spectators,

He vowed that China would remain firmly on the right side of history.

The Chinese leader described his country as a “great nation” that would not succumb or be intimidated by bullies, a reference to the US and its allies.

Analysts have said the image of Messrs Xi, Putin and Jung Un, circulating in the media, sends a strong message of defiance to the West.

The image of the men chatting together while walking down the red carpet is considered to be a symbolic show of unity against Western pressure.

US President Donald Trump, however, appears to be displeased by this and has accused the leaders of conspiring against him.

This comes despite earlier dismissals of concerns that closer ties between China, Russia, and other nations could challenge the US on the global stage.

In a post on Truth Social, Mr Trump wrote, “Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un as you conspire against the United States of America.

“Many Americans died in China’s quest for Victory and Glory. I hope that they are rightfully Honored and Remembered for their Bravery and Sacrifice!”