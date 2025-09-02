The Super Eagles camp in Uyo is gradually taking shape ahead of Nigeria’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Rwanda and South Africa.

Nine more players joined up on Tuesday morning to swell the number of players in camp to 13.

The latest arrivals include Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Ola Aina, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Moses Simon, Chidozie Awaziem, Adebayo Adeleye, and Benjamin Fredericks.

These players joined captain William Troost-Ekong, goalkeeper Amas Obasogie, Felix Agu, and Raphael Onyedika, who were the first to report to camp on Monday.

According to officials of the team, at least three more players are expected before the first training session billed for Tuesday evening.

Head coach Eric Chelle, who last week unveiled his final 23-man squad, is expected to have the full complement of players in camp by Wednesday evening, with key stars such as Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Wilfred Ndidi, Samuel Chukwueze, and Cyriel Dessers yet to arrive.

Nigeria will host Rwanda’s Amavubi on Saturday, 6 September at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, before traveling to Bloemfontein for a fiery clash against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana on Tuesday, 9 September.

These two fixtures are pivotal to the Super Eagles’ hopes of returning to the FIFA World Cup after missing out on Qatar 2022.

While the encounter against Rwanda remains crucial, it is the showdown with South Africa that is generating the most buzz, with many viewing it as one of the standout fixtures of this qualification window.

Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana head into the encounter with a formidable squad led by Lyle Foster, Evidence Makgopa, and Ronwen Williams.

With Nigeria sitting fourth in Group C and determined to climb the table, these two matches could define their road to the 2026 World Cup.