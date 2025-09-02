Newly promoted Warri Wolves have found themselves on the wrong side of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) disciplinary hammer.

The Seasiders have been charged for breaching the league’s Framework and Rules during their home clash with Rangers International on Sunday.

The encounter, billed for a 4 p.m. kickoff, was delayed after the hosts failed to provide prompt, adequate, and effective security at the Warri City Stadium.

The lapse, which raised serious concerns about matchday safety, has now cost the Seasiders ₦1 million in fines.

In its ruling, the NPFL board directed Warri Wolves to immediately overhaul their security structure and submit a detailed plan within seven working days from the date of notice.

The board stressed that the directive is non-negotiable as part of its zero-tolerance stance on safety breaches.

Importantly, the club has also been given a 48-hour window from the date of notice to appeal the sanction should they choose to challenge the ruling.

Failure to do so within the stipulated time would mean automatic enforcement of the fine and the additional directives.

This sanction comes just two weeks into Warri Wolves’ much-anticipated return to the NPFL, after years away from the top flight.

The club, whose fan base is among the most passionate in the country, had hoped to use their homecoming to reassert themselves as one of the league’s traditional powerhouses. Instead, off-field issues have now overshadowed their start to the season.

While the fine serves as a costly warning, the NPFL’s firm stance highlights the league’s determination to raise professional standards, especially around player, official, and fan safety.

For Wolves, the task ahead is clear: restore order off the pitch if they are to let their football do the talking on it.