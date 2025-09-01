The Plateau State Commissioner for Health, Nicholas Ba’amlong, has met with stakeholders to drive the adoption of a new approach to managing postpartum haemorrhage (PPH), a leading cause of maternal mortality.

The meeting, held at the Ministry of Health Conference Hall in Jos, was convened by the Africa Centre for Population Health and Policy (ACEPHAP) in collaboration with the Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria (MWAN). It focused on introducing the E-MOTIVE model, an evidence-based intervention designed to prevent avoidable maternal deaths.

“This stakeholder meeting is of great significance as it directly impacts the well-being of our people. Any innovation or initiative that contributes to reducing maternal and neonatal deaths is a top priority for Plateau State,” Mr Ba’amlong said in his remarks.

He said the initiative aligns with recent state-level interventions, including the inauguration of the Maternal and Newborn Improvement Initiative (MAMII) task force, which complements federal efforts under the Health Sector-Wide Approach (SWAp).

The commissioner thanked the ACEPHAP delegation, led by a visiting team from Kano, describing the collaboration as “a welcome development” and urging stakeholders to make meaningful contributions to advancing maternal and child health.

Mayaki Musa, a professor and the project’s principal investigator, presented the scale-up strategy for maternal, newborn, and child health (MNCH) innovations in the state. He stressed that “advocacy at all levels remains essential for creating the policy environment needed for successful implementation.”

Awaya Emeribe outlined the roles of various partners, highlighting the need for a robust monitoring and evaluation system, quarterly reporting, and stronger supply chain management to ensure the consistent availability of PPH bundles, including calibrated drapes.

ACEPHAP’s MNCH project manager, Aminu Wakili, added that the organisation would deploy master trainers to Plateau to build the capacity of healthcare workers across primary and secondary facilities. He said ACEPHAP would also supply essential commodities and conduct routine supportive supervision.

The initiative is expected to complement ongoing Basic and Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care (BEmONC/CEmONC) services in the state.