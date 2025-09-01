Vice President Kashim Shettima has said that the visit of his Colombian counterpart, Francia Márquez, to Nigeria, along with ongoing bilateral engagements, will mark the beginning of a new chapter in relations between the two countries.

Speaking on Sunday at a Gala Dinner held in honour of the Colombian Vice President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Mr Shettima described Mrs Márquez’s presence in Nigeria as the start of a “new dawn.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mrs Márquez arrived in Abuja on Saturday for a three-day official visit, accompanied by her spouse, Rafael Ocoró, cabinet ministers, senior government officials, and business leaders.

The delegation is expected to engage their Nigerian counterparts in strategic discussions aimed at deepening cooperation across key sectors.

Mr Shettima said the visit was evidence that Nigeria and Colombia were entering a new era of fraternal partnership, one that promised deeper political cooperation, expanded economic ventures, and enhanced people-to-people exchanges.

He conveyed the goodwill of President Bola Tinubu and the Nigerian people to the visitors, stating that the bilateral engagements were founded on mutual interests in the future of both nations.

“This historic visit and tomorrow’s engagements will be the gateway to a new chapter.

“More than ever, Nigeria is inspired to plant the seeds of trust, water them with dialogue, and nurture them into fruits of prosperity that our children and grandchildren shall one day harvest,” Mr Shettima said.

He noted that Nigeria and Colombia had maintained diplomatic ties for more than 51 years, describing the relationship as one rooted not just in diplomacy, but in a shared sense of humanity.

“We have watched each other across oceans, spoken through third countries, and yet our hearts have always known that the distance between us is only geography,” he added.

Mr Shettima raised a toast to stronger relations between Nigeria and Colombia and expressed hope that Márquez’s visit would yield meaningful outcomes for both nations.

On her part, Vice President Márquez described her visit as strategic and historic, noting that it highlighted the shared heritage and values between Colombia and Nigeria.

She emphasised her African descent and said her trip aimed to boost cooperation in the areas of social justice, peace, tourism, health, culture, and education, among others.

Mrs Márquez also pledged that Colombia would use its position in South America to strengthen trade relations with Africa and enhance diplomatic ties with Nigeria.

She further conveyed the condolences of Colombian President Gustavo Petro to the government and people of Nigeria over the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Hadejia, described the dinner as a celebration of the Colombian Vice President’s “homecoming” and an opportunity to rekindle longstanding friendship between the two countries.

He highlighted the unique values and opportunities both nations shared, saying that if fully harnessed, they could positively impact key sectors of both economies.

Mr Hadejia added that the gala night also served as a platform to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of both countries, emphasising that diplomacy between Nigeria and Colombia extended beyond policy to embrace cultural exchanges in music, art, and cuisine.

The event was attended by ministers and top government officials from both Nigeria and Colombia.

(NAN)