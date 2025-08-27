The Plateau State Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Adesina, on Tuesday, met with traditional and community leaders from Irigwe Chiefdom in the Bassa Local Government Area to discuss strategies for restoring peace following recent attacks.

The meeting, held at the command headquarters in Jos, was convened to address rising insecurity in the area and ease tensions amid rumours of possible reprisals.

Speaking at the meeting, the paramount ruler of Irigwe Chiefdom, Ronku Aka, expressed concern over what he described as repeated assaults on his people.

He maintained that despite being victims of incessant attacks by armed groups, the Irigwe community has never engaged in reprisals against neighbouring settlements.

“Our people are peaceful and accommodating to strangers. We have never attacked our neighbours, and we do not intend to start now because violence will not serve the interest of peace,” Mr Aka said.

He commended the commissioner of police for strengthening security architecture in the LGA and also lauded the Inspector General of Police for deploying the 81 Police Mobile Force (PMF) to the area, which he said has helped in checking criminal activities.

In his remarks, Mr Adesina thanked the Irigwe leaders for their commitment to dialogue and peace. He stressed that collaborative efforts between security agencies and community leaders remain critical to addressing insecurity in Plateau communities.