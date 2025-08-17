The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the outcome of Saturday’s by-election in the Babura/Garki federal constituency of Jigawa State.

The PDP’s spokesperson in the state, Umar Kyari, in a statement he made available to reporters on Sunday, alleged that the election was marred by irregularities, intimidation of voters and vote buying.

“PDP’s rejection of the outcome was reached after careful study of the preparations, conduct and execution of the processes after which the Electoral Umpire, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, declared the candidate of APC as the winner.

“PDP has observed how APC used state power and indulged heavily in vote buying, intimidation of voters as well as their harassment during the exercise.

“PDP is therefore calling on its entire supporters in the state as well as lovers of democracy to remain calm as it takes all necessary actions and measures to reclaim its stolen mandate, which they gave to the party during last Saturday’s election”, Mr Kyari stated.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rabiu Mukhtar, as the winner of the by-election.

The election was conducted in 22 political wards spread across the Garki and Babura local government areas.

The returning officer, Sani Ismail, announced the results in the Babura local government collation centre on Sunday morning.

Mr Ismail, a professor, said Mr Mukhtar polled 38,449 votes to defeat his main rival, Isah Auwalu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who got 13,519 votes.

The candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Sabo Salisu, received 2,931 votes, while Muktar Babangida of ZLP received 31 votes.