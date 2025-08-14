In his most visible political engagement since dumping the All Progressives Congress (APC), former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Wednesday, led a massive campaign rally for the African Democratic Party (ADP) candidate, Alex Adanu, in Kujama, Chikun Local Government Area.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Saturday for the bye-election to fill the vacant Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency seat.

Mr El-Rufai, accompanied by chanting supporters, toured villages and towns in the constituency, urging residents to back the ADC flag bearer.

His motorcade, which snaked through the communities, was met with cheers and applause, with many rushing to catch a glimpse of the former governor.

In his trademark campaign style, Mr El-Rufai perched on the roof of a moving SUV, waving the ADP flag to the crowd.

At Maraban Rido, he stopped to interact with excited residents, some pushing forward to embrace him.

“I appeal to all voters to come out en masse on Saturday and vote for the ADC candidate, Alex Ben,” he told the crowd.

Political battle line

The bye-election is a litmus test for Mr El-Rufai in his political duel with his former ally, Governor Uba Sani.

While Mr Sani is determined to deliver victory for the APC candidate, Mr El-Rufai’s open backing of the ADC contender is widely seen as a direct challenge to his successor’s grip on the state’s politics.

Once close political associates, the two men’s relationship soured after Mr Sani succeeded Mr El-Rufai in 2023.

The former governor confirmed in a June interview with Arise TV that their over three-decade friendship had ended, saying, “I am no longer friends with Uba Sani.”

Saturday’s poll is expected to be more than a contest for a House of Representatives seat – it could also be a referendum on who truly commands the politics of Kaduna State.