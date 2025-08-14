The Nigerian Bar Association’s Section on Public Interest and Development Law (NBA-SPIDEL) has set up a committee to challenge lawless actions of the government and private entities.

A statement shared by a member of the committee, Inibehe Effiong, on his X handle (@inibeheeffion) on Thursday said the Public Interest Litigation Committee set up by the NBA-SPIDEL chairperson, Paul Ananaba, a professor and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), includes prominent public interest lawyers.

“The Committee’s mandate is to challenge all executive, legislative and administrative actions of the various governments and their agencies that run foul of the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and other laws of the country,” the statement signed by Mr Ananaba said. “They are also mandated to challenge actions of private entities that are against public interest, safety and law and order.”

Olukunle Edun, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and former national officer of the NBA, is named asthe committee’s chair, with Vincent Adodo serving as its secretary.

Other members of the committee include Casmir Elele, a SAN, Inibehe Effiong, Olajide Akinola, Chukwuemeka Nwaogu, Felix Akpowowo, Mojirayo Ogunlana, Lawrence Ojo-Gabriel and Mohammed Danjuma.

The rest are Godspower Eroga, Chikodi Okeorji, Daniel Asomeji, Ali Jamilu, S. Longwilliams, Odumabo Godwins, Izuchukwu C. Nsofor, and Ayuba Rabiu.

According to the statement, the new committee came after the NBA president Afam Osigwe, also a SAN, constiuted a transitional Committee for the NBA-SPIDEL.

The NBA has recently expressed concerns over various acts of impunity and lawlessness in the country.

Earlier this month, the body condemned the Nigeria Police Force for arresting officers of the Ministry of Justice in Anambra State for withdrawing a criminal case.

It also condemned the shutting down of an independent media outlet, Badeggi Radio, Minna, on the order of Governor Umar Bago of Niger State.

In March, the association c ondemned the suspension of River State Governor Siminalayi and other elected officials of the state under President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in the state.

Just days ago, it demanded that Ibom Air and the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) withdraw a lifetime ban imposed on Comfort Emmanson, a passenger forcibly removed from an Ibom Air flight at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

In a statement on Tuesday, signed by NBA President Afam Osigwe and Secretary Mobolaji Ojibara, the NBA said the ban violated the passenger’s right to a fair hearing and was legally and morally indefensible.

The NBA added it is ready to provide free legal support to Ms Emmanson to protect her rights and ensure she obtains redress.

It said the association will not remain silent when fundamental rights are violated, whether by public authorities, private corporations, or individuals. Respect for human dignity and the rule of law must be upheld.

About NBA-SPIDEL

NBA-SPIDEL promotes the core values of the NBA: rule of law, human rights, constitutionalism, and due process in government activities.

The newly established litigation committee is a key arm of SPIDEL, tasked with using public interest litigation and advocacy to ensure that legal profession remains a custodian of these values.