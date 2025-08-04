Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has written a heartfelt tribute in honour of his wife, Asia Ahmad El-Rufai, as she marks her birthday, describing her as his “OgaAtTheTop,” trusted companion, and the unwavering rock behind their family.

In a statement on Monday, Mr El-Rufai called on Nigerians and well-wishers to join him and his family in offering special prayers for Asia as she celebrates her birthday on 3 August, and as the couple prepares to mark their 26th wedding anniversary on 14 August.

“Asia has variously been my cerebral and passionate friend and wife – a mother and nurturer of all our children for nearly 30 years,” Mr El-Rufai wrote. “She has tolerated my personal idiosyncrasies and absences for public service, while developing her intellect… and following her passions.”

He praised her exceptional academic journey, noting that she holds three master’s degrees and is currently pursuing a PhD.

Beyond her academic accomplishments, Mr El-Rufai highlighted Asia’s work in civil rights litigation, her advocacy against drug abuse, and her bold stance on mental health awareness, calling her an “accomplished lawyer and public servant.”

The former governor prayed for continued divine protection and blessings upon her, describing her as the pillar that has held their family together over the decades.

“May the rest of Asia’s life be the best of her life,” he added. “Thank you, Asia, for being a solid rock in stabilizing our family.”

Mr El-Rufai ended the tribute with a blessing for his wife’s “lovely and loyal friends” and her “devout family,” reinforcing his admiration and appreciation for the woman he calls both partner and inspiration.