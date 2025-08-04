The Police Command in Rivers State has arrested one David Obasi, alleged to be involved in cyberstalking and defamation of innocent Nigerians on social media.

Grace Iringe-Koko, the command’s spokesperson, confirmed Mr Obasi’s arrest during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

NAN reports that Mr Obasi is accused of targeting victims by falsely branding them scammers, posting their photographs online, and subsequently demanding money from them as a condition for removing the defamatory posts.

Ms Iringe-Koko, a superintendent of police, stated that Mr Obasi’s arrest followed a petition dated 17 June, submitted by the legal counsel of John Adekola, a Nigerian, based abroad, and popularly known as @McPhils_ on social media platforms.

According to Ms Iringe-Koko, Mr Obasi had tagged Mr Adekola as a scammer on his X account despite having no prior acquaintance or business dealings with him.

“Shortly after receiving the complaint, officers from the Police Area Command in Choba acted, tracked, and arrested Obasi on 1 August in Port Harcourt.

“The suspect is currently in police custody, and an investigation into the matter is ongoing,” she confirmed.

NAN reports that the defamatory content, allegedly posted by Mr Obasi against Mr Adekola and two others, has since been deleted from the suspect’s account, which is identified as @boymanagerO on X.

Before it was removed, the post read: “Scammer alert. Watch out for @McPhils_. Don’t sell accounts to them. They take your account and block you. Be warned.”

A petition, stamped and filed by Mr Adekola’s legal representative, Ibukun Ahisu, accused Mr Obasi of criminal conduct and defamation.

Mr Ahisu asserted that Mr Obasi posted Mr Adekola’s photograph online and made direct, false accusations, branding him a scammer without any evidence, justification, or due diligence.

“Our client has never had any transactions and has never engaged in the sale or purchase of (social media) accounts with Obasi.

“Even the phone number referenced in the alleged chats does not belong to our client,” the lawyer said.

He noted that the suspect’s actions violate the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015, which is punishable by up to N7 million fine, three years’ imprisonment, or both.

The petitioner further demanded that Mr Obasi retract the defamatory post, provide a video apology, and desist from circulating any further malicious content targeting Mr Adekola.

“Should Obasi fail to comply within 12 hours, we will sue for defamation and reputational damage, file a criminal complaint, and report the matter to X,” the letter concluded.

Following the suspect’s arrest, NAN sighted messages of apology purportedly sent by Mr Obasi via the victim’s X account, in which he pleaded for forgiveness.

In his remarks, Prince Wiro, national coordinator of the Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign, condemned the trend of online defamation and extortion.

He urged young people to reject fraudulent practices and pursue lawful means of livelihood.

He expressed concern over the increasing number of cases where scammers falsely accuse innocent individuals on social media in a bid to extort.

“They make fraudulent accusations against their targets, and when the victims reach out in an attempt to clear their name, they are pressured to pay in exchange for deleting the post.

“This is the new tactic scammers have adopted, and the police must ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice and prosecuted accordingly,” he stated.

Mr Wiro called on social media users to be vigilant against such tactics and to report such incidents to the police.