Former Governor of Anambra State and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has extended warm congratulations to Nigeria’s women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, for their record-setting victory at the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket Championship in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

In a message titled “Mission V Accomplished,” Mr Obi hailed the team’s extraordinary performance and lauded their unwavering spirit after clinching a historic fifth consecutive AfroBasket title and seventh overall.

“Congratulations, D’TIGRESS, you did it. You played like true queens of the court—fearless, fast, and unstoppable,” Mr Obi said in a post shared via his social media handles.

“Again, you’ve made Nigeria proud, you’ve made Africa proud, and you’ve made history by being the AfroBasket champions five times in a row,” he added, celebrating the players’ resilience and dominance throughout the tournament.

D’Tigress, led by Coach Rena Wakama, defeated Mali 78–64 in Sunday’s final at the Palais des Sports de Treichville, extending their incredible AfroBasket winning streak to 29 games—an unbeaten run that began in 2015.

The former Anambra governor reserved special praise for the players’ commitment and Coach Wakama’s inspirational leadership.

“To the players, thank you for giving us your absolute best, for pouring your heart into every game, and for showing the world what Nigerian excellence looks like. Your prowess on the court was exceptional,” Mr Obi said.

“And to Coach Wakama, thank you for your leadership, strategy, and belief in this team, you guided them like a true champion maker. Congratulations, Queens @DtigressNG, you are indomitable,” he concluded.

Amy Okonkwo, who captained the side, was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) after averaging 19 points, nine rebounds, and three assists in the final.

She joined an elite group of multi-time AfroBasket MVPs, solidifying her place among Africa’s basketball greats.

Wakama also made history as the first female coach to lead a national team to back-to-back AfroBasket titles, after previously guiding the squad to glory in 2023.

D’Tigress’ victory ensures Nigeria’s place in the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup qualifiers and underscores their dominance as the undisputed queens of African basketball.