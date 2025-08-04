Nigeria’s women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, will return home in grand style today following their historic fifth consecutive title win at the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket Championship in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

According to official travel plans, the team is scheduled to depart Abidjan at 10:00 a.m. local time aboard two chartered flights conveying both players and officials.

They are expected to arrive at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja by noon, bringing home not only the championship trophy but also an unprecedented achievement in African women’s basketball.

D’Tigress defeated Mali 78–64 in Sunday night’s final at the Palais des Sports de Treichville, sealing a seventh AfroBasket title and extending their AfroBasket winning streak to 29 games, a run that began in 2015.

The victory further cements their dominance in African basketball, with titles secured in 2003, 2005, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023, and now 2025.

The team, led by Head Coach Rena Wakama, was powered by standout performances from Amy Okonkwo, who was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament, and Ezinne Kalu, who controlled the tempo in the final with clinical execution.

The pair, along with Murjanatu Musa, Victoria Macaulay, and a strong supporting cast, helped secure a landmark victory that has resonated across the continent.

The federal government, through President Bola Tinubu, has lauded the team’s achievement and expressed readiness to welcome them to Abuja in celebration of their historic feat.

The president, in a statement issued by presidential adviser Bayo Onanuga, praised the team’s resilience and unity, describing them as a source of pride and inspiration to the nation.

Upon arrival, D’Tigress are expected to be formally received and celebrated for bringing glory to Nigeria once again.

President Tinubu recently hosted the Super Falcons—awarding them national honours, $100,000 each, and three-bedroom homes for clinching a record-extending 10th WAFCON title.

Now, there is growing anticipation over how D’Tigress will be honoured when they visit the State House on Monday following their own historic AfroBasket triumph.