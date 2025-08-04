The Edo chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described Governor Monday Okpebholo’s claim of initiating the ongoing reconstruction of the Benin-Asaba Expressway as misleading and inaccurate.

In a statement on Saturday, Chris Nehikhare, the spokesperson for the party’s caretaker committee, said the governor’s narrative “distorts public records.”

He condemned the governor’s spokesperson’s claim that the project is linked to President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, describing it as “political propaganda and a misrepresentation of facts.”

According to Mr Nehikhare, the expressway project was conceived and finalised through a structured public-private partnership under former Governor Godwin Obaseki’s administration.

“In January 2024, Obaseki signed a N228 billion concession agreement with Triple A Infrastructure, InfraCorp, and Africa Plus Partners to execute the redevelopment of the road,” Mr Nehikhare said.

He explained that the project was part of the federal government’s Highway Development and Management Initiative and followed all required regulatory approvals and standards.

Mr Nehikhare noted that the initiative was not a routine contract but a visionary infrastructure renewal effort designed by Mr Obaseki to deliver long-term economic benefits.

He insisted that the APC-led federal government played no role in the project’s planning or initiation, alleging that execution was deliberately delayed until after the Edo 2024 elections.

The PDP described Mr Okpebholo’s recent inspection tours of the project as mere publicity stunts, saying they added no real value to the project’s scope or funding.

The party maintained that the Edo people were politically aware and could not be deceived.

It urged the governor to focus on initiating and completing his projects rather than claiming credit for inherited ones.

Mr Nehikhare concluded by challenging the governor to deliver on his mandate with original projects that genuinely benefit the people.

It could be recalled that during a recent inspection, Governor Okpebholo described the project as a tangible outcome of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He had praised it as a cornerstone of the president’s development vision and a demonstration of the federal government’s commitment to its promises.

“This is part of the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President. He is taking this road straight to Asaba. It is going to be 10 lanes. Five on one side, five on the other side,” he said.

“Remember, when this road was flagged off a few months ago, the minister for works was here.

“The minister for finance was also here. And I was here. This is the fruit of that flag-off,” the governor said.

