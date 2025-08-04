Severe flooding has struck parts of Niger State, destroying farmlands in Kafin Koro, Paikoro Local Government Area, and submerging at least 18 communities in the Lapai Local Government Area.

The affected communities include Dere, Eshi, Apataku, Tsakanabi, Kuchi Kakanda, Arah, Achiba, Rebba, Ebwa, Pele, Edda, Rigido, Gbami, Yawa, Baka, and Muye.

In response, the state government has warned residents in flood-prone zones to relocate to higher ground without delay.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Communication, Media and Strategy, Jonathan Vatsa, emphasised the importance of early action, referencing the recent tragedy in Mokwa as a wake-up call for vulnerable communities.

According to the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), 15 out of the 25 local government areas in Niger State are at high risk of flooding during the rainy season.

In addition, the federal government has directed residents in four LGAs to vacate lowlands ahead of heavy rainfall expected between 31 July and 4 August.

The Niger State Government has announced plans to launch an aggressive public sensitisation campaign aimed at raising awareness about the dangers of flooding and the need for early evacuation.

Mr Vatsa appealed to traditional rulers, community heads, and religious leaders to support the effort by mobilising and educating their people on the risks and necessary precautions.

It could be recalled that in late May, torrential rains triggered flash floods in Mokwa, a major market town in Niger State. More than 500 people were killed and over 600 went missing, with over 3,000 homes submerged and two bridges and roads destroyed.