The Police in Akwa Ibom State said they have foiled an armed robbery attack, killing one of the suspects.

Timfon John, the police spokesperson in the state, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Ms John, a deputy superintendent of police, said a firearm was recovered from the suspect.

“Operatives of the Command received a distress call reporting that armed hoodlums were actively operating in Mbiokporo area, along 1745 Hotel Road.

“Acting swiftly on the intelligence, operatives were immediately dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, the suspects engaged the patrol team, opening fire on the officers. A gun duel ensued, leading to one of the hoodlums sustaining a gunshot injury,” she said

According to the statement, the injured suspect died in a hospital where he was taken for treatment.

She listed other items recovered from the suspects as one locally-made pistol, ⁠one expended cartridge, and⁠ two live cartridges. Ms John said the command has launched a manhunt to arrest the fleeing suspects, urging the public to assist the police with useful information.

There has been an increase in reported cases of crime in the state despite efforts by the police.

The incident occurred less than a week after operatives in the command arrested a suspected cultist with a human skull, PREMIUM TIMES reported last week.

Two weeks ago, this newspaper reported that the police arrested suspected vandals and thieves in the state.

About a month ago, suspected vandals were arrested with several items, including copper and aluminium electricity cables recovered from them.

Governor Umo Eno, in January, frowned at the spate of vandalism of public facilities in the state, particularly electricity transformers.

Mr Eno, who expressed displeasure over the menace in a meeting with the commissioner of police, said that besides the huge costs the government bears in replacing vandalised facilities, it hinders rural development, a major focal point of his administration, after agriculture.