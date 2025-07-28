Nigeria’s Super Falcons have once again stamped their authority on the continent after a sensational campaign at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), capped by a 3–2 win over hosts Morocco in the final.

Their incredible performance didn’t just bring home a record-extending 10th title — it also saw four Nigerian stars named in the CAF Team of the Tournament.

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade, goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, defender Michelle Alozie, and the highly-skilled Esther Okoronkwo were all rewarded for their standout displays.

Together, they were the backbone of Nigeria’s success in the 13th edition of Africa’s premier women’s football championship.

Ajibade, the tournament’s Most Valuable Player (MVP), was unstoppable from start to finish. The pacy forward and team leader was named Woman of the Match three times across Nigeria’s six games.

Her energy, leadership, and knack for delivering in crucial moments made her a standout figure.

Between the sticks, Nnadozie was once again a fortress. The Nigerian keeper conceded just two goals in open play— both in the final.

Her composure and charisma in-between the sticks earned her the Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament award.

Alozie, playing in defence, was also essential in shutting out opposition threats.

Alozie’s pace and positioning on the right flank gave Nigeria defensive assurance and attacking options with the Houston Dash player scoring the all-important goal that cemented the Super Falcons’ place in the final.

“Messi Okoronkwo”

Okoronkwo was equally very impressive with her dazzling left foot. She had the most assists (six) at the just concluded WAFCON tournament.

She actually spearheaded Nigeria’s revival from the dead against Morocco in the final. She scored from the penalty spot and assisted the other two goals scored by Flourish Ijamilusi and Jennifer Echegini.

Finest talents

WAFCON 2024 showcased the finest talents across Africa. Morocco’s Ghizlane Chebbak finished as top scorer with five goals and earned a spot in the Best XI alongside compatriot Ibtissam Jraidi. South Africa, beaten semifinalists, had three players on the list, with Refiloe Jane anchoring the midfield.

This year’s WAFCON was one of the most competitive editions in history, with dramatic comebacks, tight finishes, and packed stadiums in Morocco.

Yet Nigeria stood tallest, proving their class by maintaining a perfect record in all 10 finals they’ve played — winning every single one.